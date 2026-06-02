Politics

Vietnam's Defence Ministry fully supports cooperation with Japan: official

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang noted that bilateral defence cooperation has continued to expand, deepen and deliver increasingly practical and effective outcomes alongside the broader development of bilateral relations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) receives General Uchikura Hiroaki, Chief of Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF), in Hanoi on June 2, 2026. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) receives General Uchikura Hiroaki, Chief of Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF), in Hanoi on June 2, 2026. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang affirmed the Vietnamese ministry's fully support for bilateral defence ties while receiving General Uchikura Hiroaki, Chief of Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF), in Hanoi on June 2.

Giang highly valued the outcomes of earlier talks between Uchikura and General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence. He expressed confidence that the official visit will further strengthen friendship, cooperation, mutual trust and understanding between the two defence ministries, as well as between the VPA and the JSDF.

The host reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently attaches great importance to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World with Japan.

He noted that bilateral defence cooperation has continued to expand, deepen and deliver increasingly practical and effective outcomes alongside the broader development of bilateral relations. Japan is among the few partners with which Vietnam maintains a full range of defence cooperation mechanisms, including the deputy ministerial-level defence policy dialogue and staff consultations among the naval, ground and air forces of the two countries.

Giang spoke highly of Japan’s cooperation and support in areas such as training, defence industry development, technology transfer and the settlement of war consequences. He called on both sides to keep working closely to implement the agreed areas of cooperation, ensuring that defence cooperation becomes a key pillar of bilateral relations.

The Deputy PM and Defence Minister affirmed that Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence fully supports and provides the best possible conditions for the fruitful implementation of cooperative activities, with priorities including maintaining consultation and dialogue mechanisms, signing cooperation agreements, strengthening ties between the two sides' military services and arms, developing the defence industry, expanding training programmes, and enhancing collaboration in military medicine, cybersecurity, United Nations peacekeeping operations and post-war recovery efforts.

He also called for closer coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+).

The official expressed his hope that Japan will continue providing scholarships and expand training opportunities, including increasing student quotas for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in science, engineering and technology for personnel from Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence.

On the occasion, he invited leaders of Japan’s Ministry of Defence, the JSDF and Japanese defence industry enterprises to attend the third Vietnam International Defence Expo, scheduled to take place in December this year.

For his part, Uchikura reaffirmed that Japan always treasures and remains committed to advancing cooperation with Vietnam within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He said he hopes the two sides will continue to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, particularly in delegation exchanges, high-level meetings, training, cybersecurity and military medicine./.

VNA
#Phan Van Giang #Uchikura Hiroaki #Japan Self-Defense Forces #Vietnam Japan defence relations #Vietnam People’s Army Japan Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong (left) and Chief of Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces Gen. Uchikura Hiroaki review the guard of honour of the Vietnam People's Army at the welcome ceremony for the latter in Hanoi on June 2. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Japan step up defence cooperation

Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong proposed that the two sides push ahead with implementing the agreed areas of cooperation, with priority given to delegation exchanges, annual cooperation mechanisms, cyber defence training, UN peacekeeping operations, defence industry, and coordination at international multilateral forums.

The meeting between Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang and Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki in Hanoi on May 28 (Photo: People's Army Newspaper)

Vietnam – Japan defence cooperation expands substantively: official

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang said the two sides have maintained defence cooperation mechanisms effectively, including the deputy ministerial-level defence policy dialogue and consultations among staff officers of the naval, ground and air forces.

See more

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Vietnam Choi Young Sam at their meeting on June 2 (Photo: VNA)

Official hails progress in Vietnam – RoK defence cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang said that alongside the robust growth of relations between the two countries, defence cooperation has continued to develop extensively and intensively, becoming increasingly practical and effective.

Vietnamese Ambassador Dinh Ngoc Linh (left) and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at their meeting in Penang, Malaysia. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Malaysia strengthen local-level cooperation

A key focus of the discussion was a proposal to foster links between Penang and Gia Lai, Vietnam’s second-largest province by area and home to more than 3.5 million people, with a view to establishing a formal local partnership and eventually a sister-province relationship.

Prof. Mi Liang, Director of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at the Beijing Foreign Studies University of China. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader’s Shangri-La address makes strong impact: Chinese scholar

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam reaffirmed and emphasised the central role played by ASEAN, stating clearly that Vietnam regards ASEAN as the most important strategic space, and that the Asia-Pacific regional security architecture should be led by ASEAN rather than becoming an arena for rivalry among major powers.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (L) and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. before their talks in Manila on June 1. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's top leader holds talks with Philippine President

Vietnam always values and wishes to further deepen its friendly neighbourly relations with the Philippines in all areas on the basis of a shared commitment to peace, stability and respect for international law, affirmed General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam.