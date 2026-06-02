Politics

Vietnam, Malaysia strengthen local-level cooperation

A key focus of the discussion was a proposal to foster links between Penang and Gia Lai, Vietnam’s second-largest province by area and home to more than 3.5 million people, with a view to establishing a formal local partnership and eventually a sister-province relationship.

Vietnamese Ambassador Dinh Ngoc Linh (left) and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at their meeting in Penang, Malaysia. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador Dinh Ngoc Linh (left) and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at their meeting in Penang, Malaysia. (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Dinh Ngoc Linh recently held working sessions with the Penang authorities and the Port of Penang to promote locality-to-locality cooperation and business connectivity between the two countries.

During a meeting with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Linh stressed that cooperation between localities in Vietnam and Malaysia should be further strengthened and become a practical pillar of bilateral relations, particularly following the elevation of ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

A key focus of the discussion was a proposal to foster links between Penang and Gia Lai, Vietnam’s second-largest province by area and home to more than 3.5 million people, with a view to establishing a formal local partnership and eventually a sister-province relationship.

According to the ambassador, closer ties will create tangible opportunities for both sides. Penang could share its expertise in attracting high-tech investment, developing industrial parks, training technical workers, building supply chains and advancing modern urban governance. Meanwhile, Gia Lai could serve as a new gateway for Penang’s engagement with Vietnam, not only in industry and technology but also in high-tech agriculture, tourism, logistics, seaport development and cultural exchanges.

Linh also highlighted Gia Lai’s ambition to develop into a new “technology valley” in Vietnam, focusing on digital talent development, software engineering, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, digital transformation and smart-city solutions. He noted that Vietnam’s FPT Corporation could play an important bridging role between the Vietnamese technology ecosystem and partners in Penang, facilitating practical cooperation projects among the two sides' businesses, research institutes, universities and local authorities.

The diplomat also appreciated the support provided for the Vietnamese people in Penang and called on the state government to continue creating favourable conditions for the community, helping them better integrate into local society while serving as a bridge of friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Malaysia.

For his part, Chow agreed with the ambassador’s proposals, noting that Penang and Gia Lai have considerable potential for cooperation, particularly in high technology, logistics, trade, tourism, education and people-to-people exchanges.

He said Penang will consider concrete measures to enhance engagement, including reciprocal visits to connect government agencies, businesses and relevant stakeholders, laying the groundwork for a future local-level partnership.

On the same day, Linh and his delegation also held talks with leaders of the Port of Penang. Discussions focused on prospects for cooperation in seaport development, logistics, supply-chain connectivity, freight transport and the development of trade corridors between Malaysia and Vietnam.

The ambassador described logistics as a highly promising area of cooperation between Penang and Gia Lai, especially given Gia Lai’s advantages stemming from Quy Nhon Port, as well as its network of highways, railways, airports, expressways and East – West transport links./.

VNA
#Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow #Vietnam Malaysia relations #locality-to-locality cooperation #Ambassador Dinh Ngoc Linh #Penang #Gia Lai Malaysia Vietnam
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