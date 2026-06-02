Politics

Top Vietnamese leader’s Shangri-La Dialogue keynote address reflects strategic vision: Chinese scholar

The keynote address reflected the balance and wisdom of Vietnam’s diplomacy while also providing practical approaches for countries in the Asia-Pacific region to navigate emerging challenges.

Professor Xu Liping, Director of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at the National Institute of International Strategy under the Chinese Academy of Social Science (CASS), in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)
Professor Xu Liping, Director of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at the National Institute of International Strategy under the Chinese Academy of Social Science (CASS), in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – The keynote address delivered by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore demonstrated the leader’s strategic vision and sound judgement, according to a leading Chinese scholar.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondent in Beijing, Professor Xu Liping, Director of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at the National Institute of International Strategy under the Chinese Academy of Social Science (CASS), noted that the world is facing growing instability and uncertainty, while the rise of unilateralism and hegemonic behaviour has created unprecedented challenges for global governance.

Against that backdrop, General Secretary and State President Lam’s keynote address identified three major crises confronting the international community and outlined Vietnam’s proposals for addressing them. The speech carried significant practical value in promoting a fairer and more equitable international political and economic order, he said.

Xu noted that the Vietnamese leader accurately identified what he described as three major “crises” of the current era - the crisis of international order, the crisis of development models and the crisis of strategic trust.

He said the keynote address reflected the balance and wisdom of Vietnam’s diplomacy while also providing practical approaches for countries in the Asia-Pacific region to navigate emerging challenges.

Commenting on the significance of the messages delivered in the speech amid intensifying strategic competition, Xu said the emphasis on dialogue, cooperation and respect for international law offers an effective framework for managing geopolitical matters and strategic competition.

He explained that prioritising dialogue means resolving differences and disputes through peaceful means, reflecting fundamental regional and international norms.

The emphasis on cooperation, he added, reflects efforts to expand the scope of common interests, promote mutually beneficial partnerships and foster peaceful coexistence among countries in the region.

Xu further highlighted the importance of respecting international law, saying it underscores that disputes and international issues should be addressed on the basis of equality among nations rather than power, regardless of a country’s size or strength, and in line with the United Nations Charter./.

VNA
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