Vietnam contributes to ASEAN peace, stability, development: Malaysian expert

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam’s visits to Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines demonstrate Vietnam’s increasingly active leadership and coordinating role within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to Malaysian strategic security analyst Collins Chong Yew Keat.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Kuala Lumpur on June 1, the analyst said the official visit to Thailand coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and followed the elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025.



As two of ASEAN’s major economies, the trip is believed to have generated tangible momentum for business cooperation. The Vietnam – Thailand Business Forum reportedly attracted nearly 700 companies from both countries.



Collins Chong Yew Keat said the significance of the visit lays not only in the number of agreements reached but also in its strategic message: Vietnam and Thailand are working to build a more integrated ASEAN economic space through stronger cooperation in tourism, logistics, food security, energy, green growth and private investment. Such efforts, he noted, could help reduce the risk of mainland ASEAN economies becoming overly dependent on external markets for growth.



Regarding the Singapore visit, he highlighted the Vietnamese leader’s keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, which drew considerable international attention. The trip took place after Vietnam and Singapore upgraded ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2025. The two sides signed cooperation deals covering technology, supply-chain resilience, education, judicial cooperation, public administration and political relations.



According to the analyst, this reflects Singapore’s evolving role from a major investor to a model and partner for Vietnam’s next stage of development in digital governance, advanced manufacturing, finance, clean energy, innovation ecosystems and supply-chain upgrading. During the visit, the Vietnamese leader met executives of major Singaporean corporations and organisations while his accompanying officials studied Singapore’s innovation and technology models.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam delivers a keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue. (Photo: VNA)

The expert went on to say that General Secretary and State President Lam’s message at the Shangri-La Dialogue extended beyond bilateral relations. In his address, the Vietnamese leader identified three interrelated global crises – a crisis of the international order, a crisis of development models and a crisis of strategic trust. He also called for stronger adherence to international law, inclusive development and dialogue.



These messages, Collins Chong Yew Keat opined, have helped elevate Vietnam’s diplomatic voice and standing, demonstrating its role as a proactive and responsible ASEAN member willing to contribute to discussions on regional order, maritime security and the role of major powers.



Meanwhile, he described the state visit to the Philippines as the most significant stop in terms of security cooperation. During the trip, the two countries issued a joint statement on the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the Philippines.



He noted the development is particularly significant as Vietnam is currently the Philippines’ only strategic partner within ASEAN. As two coastal states bordering the East Sea, both countries have continued strengthening maritime security cooperation. The visit also conveyed a clear diplomatic message that Vietnam views the Philippines not only as a bilateral partner but also as an important link in ASEAN’s maritime cooperation and security architecture.



Overall, the analyst said the visits to Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines have contributed to ASEAN peace, stability and development in many ways.



They helped strengthen political trust and cooperation among ASEAN member states, thus reinforcing regional solidarity and ASEAN centrality. The visits also reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for international law, respect for sovereignty, peaceful settlement of disputes and the maintenance of a stable environment conducive to development.



He added that the visits opened up new opportunities for cooperation in green growth, agriculture, energy, tourism, technology, innovation, finance and supply-chain connectivity, helping create a more diversified ASEAN growth structure.



In addition, stronger cooperation among East Sea coastal states, particularly Vietnam and the Philippines, is expected to promote dialogue, confidence-building and practical maritime cooperation, supporting broader efforts to maintain peace, stability and cooperation in the region.



Against the backdrop of growing geopolitical, security and economic challenges facing ASEAN, the trips underscored Vietnam’s commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and connectivity, according to Collins Chong Yew Keat.



The message is clear, he said, adding that Vietnam seeks to continue playing a proactive, responsible and constructive role in promoting peace, stability and development across ASEAN./.