Business

Vietnam issues new rules on issuance and management of APEC Business Travel Cards

The ABTC is a travel document issued to eligible businesspersons, enabling visa-free entry into participating APEC member economies. The card is available in both physical and electronic formats, which carry equal legal validity.

An APEC Business Travel Card (Illustrative image: VNA)
An APEC Business Travel Card (Illustrative image: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc has signed the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 28/2026/QD-TTg, promulgating regulations on the procedures, authority and management of APEC Business Travel Cards (ABTC).

The decision sets out the categories of individuals eligible for an ABTC, procedures and authority for issuing and managing the card for Vietnamese businesspeople, personnel approval and temporary residence certification for foreign ABTC holders, as well as the responsibilities of relevant agencies, organisations, enterprises and individuals.

The ABTC is a travel document issued to eligible businesspersons, enabling visa-free entry into participating APEC member economies. The card is available in both physical and electronic formats, which carry equal legal validity.

An ABTC is valid for a maximum of five years from the date of approval by APEC member economies, provided that its validity does not exceed that of the holder’s passport. The card is non-renewable and may be used for entry and exit in the member economies indicated on the card. Temporary residence periods are granted in accordance with the regulations of each host economy.

The decision also specifies conditions for consideration of ABTC issuance. Organisations and enterprises must demonstrate a need to send businesspersons on short-term visits to APEC economies for business activities or participation in conferences, seminars and meetings.

Enterprises applying for ABTC privileges must have operated continuously for at least 24 months and be in compliance with regulations governing trade, taxation, customs, labour and social insurance. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess full civil legal capacity, have worked for the sponsoring organisation or enterprise for at least 12 months, and meet social insurance requirements where applicable. They must not be subject to any temporary exit suspension under Vietnamese law.

The decision identifies a broad range of eligible applicants, including executives and chief accountants of enterprises, financial institutions, securities and insurance firms, cooperatives and business associations. Eligibility criteria vary depending on whether the State holds a controlling stake in the organisation. Certain public officials participating in APEC-related meetings and economic cooperation activities, as well as heads and deputy heads of Vietnam’s trade representative offices in APEC economies, may also be considered for ABTC issuance.

Vietnamese ABTC holders are required to use the card solely for legitimate business-related travel, safeguard the document and comply with immigration, residence and other relevant regulations of APEC economies. Individuals who no longer hold the position under which the card was granted must return it to their organisation within five working days.

The decision will take effect on July 1, 2026, replacing Decision No. 09/2023/QD-TTg. ABTCs issued before the effective date will remain valid until their expiry, except in cases otherwise stipulated by the new regulations. Pending applications submitted before July 1 will continue to be processed under the provisions of the 2023 decision./.

VNA
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