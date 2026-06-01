Business

Vietnam’s digital economy surpasses 72 billion USD in 2025: press briefing

The ministry reported that hi-tech exports accounted for 50.76% of the country’s total merchandise exports in the first quarter of 2026. Notably, Vietnam rose to 50th place in the 2026 Global Startup Ecosystem Index published by StartupBlink, climbing five positions from the previous year and achieving its highest ranking to date.

Children experience virtual reality technology at Nha Trang Centre shopping mall in Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)
Children experience virtual reality technology at Nha Trang Centre shopping mall in Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s digital economy contributed an estimated 14.02% of GDP in 2025, equivalent to approximately 72.1 billion USD, the Ministry of Science and Technology revealed at its regular press briefing on June 1.

The ministry reported that hi-tech exports accounted for 50.76% of the country’s total merchandise exports in the first quarter of 2026. Notably, Vietnam rose to 50th place in the 2026 Global Startup Ecosystem Index published by StartupBlink, climbing five positions from the previous year and achieving its highest ranking to date.

The innovation ecosystem continued to expand, with 963 science and technology enterprises, 20 science and technology trading platforms, and 37 innovation centres operating across 26 of the country’s 34 provinces and cities.

In digital transformation, the rate of fully online public-service applications reached 50.2% in May. Vietnam also maintained its position among the world’s leading countries in telecommunications infrastructure, ranking 11th globally for both mobile and fixed broadband speeds. Mobile broadband speeds averaged 207.3 Mbps, while fixed broadband reached 287.33 Mbps.

The country currently has 110.5 million mobile broadband subscriptions, including 24.29 million 5G subscribers, and 25.62 million fixed broadband subscriptions. Postal service revenue in May was estimated at 8.5 trillion VND (323 million USD), up 30% year-on-year./.

VNA
#Digital economy #72.1 billion USD
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Related News

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India promote digital economy cooperation towards 25 bln USD trade target

With the strengthened Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the rapid growth of digital economies in both countries and complementary strengths in technology, manufacturing and markets, Vietnam and India are well positioned to build a deeply connected digital trade ecosystem and enhance their participation in global value chains.

Da Nang city's leaders present flowers to congratulate the Union of Science and Technology Associations in Da Nang on Vietnam Science and Technology Day (May 18). (Photo: VNA)

Human capital key to Da Nang’s digital economy ambitions: experts

Vo Cong Tri, Chairman of the Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) in Da Nang, described high-quality human resources as a “key driver” in the city’s transformation. Da Nang is already regarded as one of Vietnam’s leading “university cities,” with 19 higher education institutions and a high concentration of students and skilled workers. The city is also home to a growing network of science and technology organisations that are helping to foster an innovation ecosystem.

Digital transformation boosts collective economy development

Digital transformation boosts collective economy development

With just a smartphone, an internet connection and a few simple supporting devices, Nguyen Hong Kien, Director of Kien Thai Nguyen Tea Cooperative, together with his staff, can introduce products, interact with customers and sell goods directly from the production workshop. This approach allows the cooperative to reach customers more quickly, reduce intermediary costs and improve sales efficiency compared with traditional marketing methods.

See more

The core are of the site for the Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant in Thai An hamlet of Vinh Hai commune, Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa sees active disbursement for nuclear site clearance

At a meeting on June 1, the People’s Committee of Phuoc Dinh commune, host to the Ninh Thuan 1 plant, reported that compensation plans had been prepared for 852 of the 1,129 affected households and individuals, or more than 75% of the total.

Aircraft operate at Cat Bi International Airport in Hai Phong. (Photo: VNA)

New incentives introduced for airlines opening routes

Domestic carriers participating in the air transport market for the first time will be eligible for a 50% reduction in take-off and landing charges, as well as air navigation service fees, under a new incentive scheme that took effect on May 15.

Electric vehicles produced at VinFast’s manufacturing plant in India. (Photo: VNA)

VinFast, NVIDIA, Autobrains join forces on Level-4 robotaxi project

According to a press release by VinFast, the collaboration marks a new step in VinFast's roadmap to make advanced autonomous driving technology more accessible at a reasonable cost, while opening a more practical approach to autonomous mobility solutions in the region's highly complex traffic environments.

At the Vietnam–Italy Technology Connectivity Seminar. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks stronger links with businesses in northern Italy

Representatives of many businesses in Turin and the Piemonte region said that Vietnam has been emerging as one of Asia’s most dynamic markets and a promising gateway for Italian companies seeking to expand their presence in Southeast Asia and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Smart payments drive digital finance development

With a young population, a high smartphone penetration rate, and steadily improving digital data infrastructure, Vietnam is well positioned to move beyond the goal of a cashless society toward the development of an inclusive digital finance ecosystem.

A farmer is harvesting coffee in Quang Tri province. Vietnam is speeding up the development of a 2020 forest boundary map to help exporters comply with the European Union Deforestation Regulation. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam speeds up 2020 forest map to support compliance with EUDR

If Vietnam does not establish its own forest reference dataset, European importers will continue relying on global forest-cover databases to assess compliance for Vietnamese exports, which might result in inaccuracies when applied to local production conditions.

Vietjet announces Nha Trang–Singapore route in the presence of Vietnam’s General Secretary and President To Lam (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet announces Nha Trang–Singapore route

In the presence of Party General Secretary and President To Lam, along with senior leaders from Vietnam and Singapore, Vietjet officially announced a new direct route connecting Nha Trang to Singapore at the Vietnam–Singapore Tech Connect Forum 2026 on May 29.

Motorcycle assembly line at Honda Vietnam Company. (Photo: VNA)

Honda Vietnam accelerates electrification strategy

Under the plan, all newly manufactured and distributed internal combustion engine motorcycles from fiscal year 2027, starting from April 1 2026 to March 31, 2027, will meet Euro 4 emission standards in line with the Government’s emissions control roadmap.

Delegates at the meeting (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Nearly 200 new Vietnamese defence products to be showcased in 2026

The expo will be held across more than 123,000 square meters and will be divided into seven functional zones. In addition to defence equipment displays, visitors will be able to experience virtual reality military training simulations, shooting activities and interactive military-themed demonstrations.