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180-day campaign launched to accelerate Long Thanh airport project

At the event, contractors and project stakeholders pledged to mobilise maximum resources and maintain round-the-clock construction operations to ensure all components are delivered on schedule.

The Long Thanh International Airport project has reached nearly 76% completion. (Photo: VNA)
The Long Thanh International Airport project has reached nearly 76% completion. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) on June 1 launched a 180-day emulation campaign to accelerate the completion of the Long Thanh International Airport project.

At the event, contractors and project stakeholders pledged to mobilise maximum resources and maintain round-the-clock construction operations to ensure all components are delivered on schedule.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Director of the Long Thanh Airport Project Management Board Vu Pham Nguyen An said the project had reached nearly 76% completion.

The first runway and aircraft apron have already been finished, while several key components are nearing completion. The apron in the terminal area has exceeded 88% completion, the fuel supply system has surpassed 92%, and connecting transport infrastructure is nearly 90% complete, he said.

The passenger terminal is about two-thirds complete, with the structural work in place, and the architectural finishing and equipment installation now in full swing, he noted.

According to the project management board, major and technically complex works have largely been completed, allowing the project to move into its final and most demanding phase, which requires greater synchronisation, construction quality and adherence to schedule.

The board said contractors would prioritise additional machinery, equipment and personnel, increasing the on-site workforce to more than 9,000 workers while maintaining “three shifts, four crews” across all construction packages.

vnanet-acv-acting-general-director-nguyen-duc-hung.jpg
ACV Acting General Director Nguyen Duc Hung speaks at the launch of the 180-day emulation campaign on June 1. (Photo: VNA)

ACV Acting General Director Nguyen Duc Hung stressed that bringing Long Thanh airport into operation in 2026 will be of strategic significance to both Vietnam's aviation sector and the country's economic development.

He noted that the project has achieved substantial progress and was entering a decisive stage, requiring a high degree of precision, coordination, accountability and determination from all parties involved.

Contractors were urged to mobilise maximum manpower, equipment, materials and financial resources, while relevant agencies were asked to strengthen coordination and promptly address any emerging obstacles to ensure completion by the end of 2026 in line with the Government direction.

Hung said that the ACV plans to conduct trial operations of airport facilities and equipment in three phases, scheduled for September, October and November, respectively. Following these testing phases, Long Thanh International Airport is expected to commence official operations in December.

Representatives of participating contractors reaffirmed their commitment to increasing manpower and equipment deployment, maintaining intensive construction schedules and implementing a rolling construction-and-acceptance approach to ensure the timely completion of all project components./.

VNA
#Long Thanh International Airport #Long Thanh #Dong Nai #Vietnam's airports #Airports Corporation of Vietnam #ACV Dong Nai
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