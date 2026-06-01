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Japanese-style luxury villa complex inaugurated in Da Nang

The new complex comprises 14 two- and three-bedroom villas of up to 284 sq.m each, designed in a contemporary Ryokan style that combines traditional Japanese architecture with modern comforts.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate Mikazuki Villas – The Ryokan, part of the Da Nang Mikazuki Japanese Resorts & Spa project, on June 1. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate Mikazuki Villas – The Ryokan, part of the Da Nang Mikazuki Japanese Resorts & Spa project, on June 1. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Mikazuki Villas – The Ryokan, a luxury villa resort forming part of Phase 2 of the Da Nang Mikazuki Japanese Resorts & Spa project, was inaugurated in the central city of Da Nang on June 1, marking a new milestone in the development of the Japanese-themed tourism and entertainment complex along Da Nang Bay.

Speaking at the ceremony, Odaka Yoshimune, Chairman of Japan’s Mikazuki Group, said Da Nang Mikazuki has maintained an average occupancy rate of over 70% since commencing operations in June 2022. With an additional investment of approximately 3 billion JPY (18.8 million USD) for Phase 2, the project is expected to increase its total accommodation capacity to 447 rooms.

It currently welcomes around 770,000 visitors annually and aims to attract 1 million visitors per year once the second phase is completed, he said, adding that the group hopes to help strengthen Da Nang’s position as an attractive destination on the global tourism map.

Phase 2 features a 15-storey hotel tower and 14 luxury villas, complete with their own dedicated reception area. The project will help boost the quality of tourism services and make the city more attractive to both local and international visitors.

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Mikazuki Villas – The Ryokan comprises 14 two- and three-bedroom villas of up to 284 sq.m each. (Photo: VNA)

Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi described the launch of Mikazuki Villas – The Ryokan as an important landmark, reflecting Japanese investors’ confidence in the city’s investment environment and its strategy o for developing high-quality tourism.

She said Da Nang is promoting tourism as a spearhead economic sector based on quality, sustainability and innovation while prioritising projects that offer high added value and distinctive cultural features. The addition of 14 Japanese-style villas will diversify tourism products and enrich visitor experiences, and it also reflects a growing investment trend focused on service quality and cultural identity.

Thi described Mikazuki's continued investment expansion as a vivid demonstration of the increasingly productive ties between Vietnam and Japan in economic, tourism, and cultural affairs.

Japanese Consul General in Da Nang Mori Takero said the launch of Mikazuki Villas – The Ryokan comes as a result of close cooperation among investors, local authorities and contractors. He expressed confidence that it will meet growing demand for premium accommodation, contribute to Da Nang’s tourism and economic development, and further strengthen economic ties between Japan and Vietnam.

According to the developer, the new complex comprises 14 two- and three-bedroom villas of up to 284 sq.m each, designed in a contemporary Ryokan style that combines traditional Japanese architecture with modern comforts.

Japan remains Da Nang’s largest foreign investor, with 261 projects worth more than 1.14 billion USD in registered capital, contributing significantly to local socio-economic development through technology transfer, workforce training and product diversification./.

VNA
#Da Nang #Japan #Mikazuki Group #Mikazuki Villas – The Ryokan #Da Nang tourism Da Nang Japan
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