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Khanh Hoa sees active disbursement for nuclear site clearance

At a meeting on June 1, the People’s Committee of Phuoc Dinh commune, host to the Ninh Thuan 1 plant, reported that compensation plans had been prepared for 852 of the 1,129 affected households and individuals, or more than 75% of the total.

The core are of the site for the Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant in Thai An hamlet of Vinh Hai commune, Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)
The core are of the site for the Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant in Thai An hamlet of Vinh Hai commune, Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The south-central province of Khanh Hoa has posted brisk compensation and site-clearance disbursements for the Ninh Thuan 1 and Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant projects, clearing the way for follow-on work and keeping construction timelines on track.

At a meeting on June 1, the People’s Committee of Phuoc Dinh commune, host to the Ninh Thuan 1 plant, reported that compensation plans had been prepared for 852 of the 1,129 affected households and individuals, or more than 75% of the total. Another 278 cases were submitted for appraisal, an increase of 56 from the previous week.

The communal administration approved compensation for 191 cases and completed payments to 51 beneficiaries, with payouts nearing 164 billion VND (6.2 million USD). To date, more than 94 ha of land has been acquired, equivalent to 18.3% of the project area, 515 ha. Total disbursement exceeded 736 billion VND, or 44% of the budget allocation.

In Vinh Hai commune, the site of the Ninh Thuan 2 plant, progress ran even faster. Nguyen Van Que, Chairman of the communal People’s Committee, said compensation plans were ready for 786 cases and 318 were approved, carrying a combined value of about 990 billion VND.

As of June 1, compensation had been paid to 223 recipients, and nearly 140 ha of land, or more than 29% of the project area, had been recovered. Disbursement reached some 960 billion VND, or over 62% of the planned allocation.

Nguyen Minh Thu, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, said Vinh Hai commune has made a leap from the prior reporting period. Reclaimed land rose by more than 33 ha while the number of dossiers submitted for appraisal, approval, compensation and support payments jumped sharply.

In Phuoc Dinh commune, however, local authorities’ determination and a higher number of completed dossiers sent for appraisal have yet to translate into faster compensation approval, payouts and handover of cleared land. The commune has not achieved a breakthrough to quicken the overall project schedule.

Leaders of the Khanh Hoa management board for construction investment projects said alongside ongoing work in Phuoc Dinh, contractor selection is being finalised for infrastructure at the resettlement area serving Ninh Thuan 1. Construction is expected to begin in early June.

The board is also facilitating contractor selection this month for a component project supporting resettlement for the Ninh Thuan 2 plant in Vinh Hai commune.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trinh Minh Hoang instructed Party committees and authorities in both communes to maintain clear roles, tasks, timelines, accountability, deliverables and effectiveness in appraisal, approval, land acquisition, compensation payments and related policies.

The Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant is invested by Vietnam Electricity (EVN), and the Ninh Thuan 2 plant by the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (PetroVietnam). They are expected become operational by 2035./.

VNA
#Khanh Hoa #site clearance #Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant #Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant #nuclear power #energy security Khanh Hoa
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