Business

New orders rebound, Vietnam manufacturing PMI reaches three-month high

The S&P Global Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI®) rose to 52.8 in May, up from 50.5 in April and reaching its highest since February. The solid overall improvement in business conditions was the eleventh in as many months.

A production line at Honda Vietnam’s facility in Dong Van II Industrial Park. (Photo: VNA)
A production line at Honda Vietnam’s facility in Dong Van II Industrial Park. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s manufacturing sector showed renewed momentum in May as new orders returned to growth, supporting stronger output and continued expansion across the industry.

The S&P Global Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 52.8 in May, up from 50.5 in April and reaching its highest since February. The solid overall improvement in business conditions was the eleventh in as many months.

After having fallen modestly in April, new orders returned to growth in May, increasing markedly and to the largest degree in three months. To some extent, the rise in new business reflected safety stock building among customers amid worries of the effects of a prolonged conflict in the Middle East.

A renewed increase in new export orders was also recorded, ending a two-month sequence of decline. Here though, the pace of expansion was only marginal, as high transportation costs and logistics issues limited international demand. Renewed growth of new orders was matched by a marked expansion of manufacturing production in May. Output rose for the thirteenth successive month, and at the fastest pace since February.

Stockpiling efforts were also evident among manufacturers as purchasing activity increased for the first time in three months, and at a solid pace.

The rate of input cost inflation continued to accelerate midway through the second quarter, quickening for the fourth consecutive month to the fastest since April 2011. Fuel, oil and transportation were the main drivers of higher input costs, according to respondents.

Selling price inflation also remained elevated and was among the sharpest in the past 15 years, despite easing slightly from that seen in April.

Higher costs for fuel and shipping, plus issues with logistics, caused a further lengthening of suppliers' delivery times in May. The latest deterioration in vendor performance was less pronounced than in the previous survey period, however.

​A further lengthening of lead times meant that stocks of purchases continued to fall, despite an expansion in purchasing activity. Moreover, the rate of depletion in preproduction inventories was the fastest in just under a year.

Stocks of finished goods were also down, albeit to a smaller degree than in April.

Despite a renewed rise in new orders in May, recent demand weakness meant that firms still had sufficient capacity to handle incoming business and work through backlogs. As a result, outstanding business decreased for the second month running.

Confidence in the year-ahead outlook for production improved to a three-month high in May amid hopes for an increase in new orders and business expansion plans. Sentiment remained relatively muted, however, reflecting concerns about the ongoing impact of the war in the Middle East.

Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said on the face of it the latest S&P Global Vietnam Manufacturing PMI provides some positive news as new orders rebounded in May, leading to a similarly marked increase in manufacturing production. The headline PMI hit its highest since just before the outbreak of war in the Middle East.

"Digging a little deeper, however, sounds a note of caution, with at least some of the growth in May driven by stockpiling efforts amid the disruption caused by the war. There is some question therefore as to the sustainability of this upturn," he said.

Meanwhile, according to Harker, firms continue to face elevated price pressures, with input cost inflation accelerating again after hitting a 15-year high in April. How events unfold elsewhere will again be central to determining the sector's performance over the months ahead, he noted./.

VNA
#PMI #S&P Global #manufacturing
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

PMI remains growth trend, reaching 51.2 points

PMI remains growth trend, reaching 51.2 points

Vietnam’s manufacturing sector showed signs of slowing momentum in March as sharply rising input costs, largely driven by tensions in the Middle East, weighed on demand and production activity while pushing selling prices to their fastest pace in nearly 15 years.

Manufacturing production increased rapidly in February, with the rate of expansion quickening to a 19-month high. — Photo cafef.vn

PMI hits four-month high in February

Manufacturing production increased rapidly in February, with the rate of expansion quickening to a 19-month high. Panellists reported that the preparation of products ahead of delivery to clients and stronger customer demand were behind the latest rise in output.

Vietnam’s manufacturing PMI hits 53.8 in November 2025

Vietnam’s manufacturing PMI hits 53.8 in November 2025

November's PMI stands at 53.8, slightly below October’s 54.5 but still well above the 50-point threshold, signalling continued improvement in business conditions in Vietnam and a fifth month of manufacturing recovery despite weather-related supply disruptions. 

See more

Children experience virtual reality technology at Nha Trang Centre shopping mall in Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s digital economy surpasses 72 billion USD in 2025: press briefing

The ministry reported that hi-tech exports accounted for 50.76% of the country’s total merchandise exports in the first quarter of 2026. Notably, Vietnam rose to 50th place in the 2026 Global Startup Ecosystem Index published by StartupBlink, climbing five positions from the previous year and achieving its highest ranking to date.

The core are of the site for the Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant in Thai An hamlet of Vinh Hai commune, Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa sees active disbursement for nuclear site clearance

At a meeting on June 1, the People’s Committee of Phuoc Dinh commune, host to the Ninh Thuan 1 plant, reported that compensation plans had been prepared for 852 of the 1,129 affected households and individuals, or more than 75% of the total.

Aircraft operate at Cat Bi International Airport in Hai Phong. (Photo: VNA)

New incentives introduced for airlines opening routes

Domestic carriers participating in the air transport market for the first time will be eligible for a 50% reduction in take-off and landing charges, as well as air navigation service fees, under a new incentive scheme that took effect on May 15.

Electric vehicles produced at VinFast’s manufacturing plant in India. (Photo: VNA)

VinFast, NVIDIA, Autobrains join forces on Level-4 robotaxi project

According to a press release by VinFast, the collaboration marks a new step in VinFast's roadmap to make advanced autonomous driving technology more accessible at a reasonable cost, while opening a more practical approach to autonomous mobility solutions in the region's highly complex traffic environments.

At the Vietnam–Italy Technology Connectivity Seminar. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks stronger links with businesses in northern Italy

Representatives of many businesses in Turin and the Piemonte region said that Vietnam has been emerging as one of Asia’s most dynamic markets and a promising gateway for Italian companies seeking to expand their presence in Southeast Asia and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Smart payments drive digital finance development

With a young population, a high smartphone penetration rate, and steadily improving digital data infrastructure, Vietnam is well positioned to move beyond the goal of a cashless society toward the development of an inclusive digital finance ecosystem.

A farmer is harvesting coffee in Quang Tri province. Vietnam is speeding up the development of a 2020 forest boundary map to help exporters comply with the European Union Deforestation Regulation. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam speeds up 2020 forest map to support compliance with EUDR

If Vietnam does not establish its own forest reference dataset, European importers will continue relying on global forest-cover databases to assess compliance for Vietnamese exports, which might result in inaccuracies when applied to local production conditions.

Vietjet announces Nha Trang–Singapore route in the presence of Vietnam’s General Secretary and President To Lam (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet announces Nha Trang–Singapore route

In the presence of Party General Secretary and President To Lam, along with senior leaders from Vietnam and Singapore, Vietjet officially announced a new direct route connecting Nha Trang to Singapore at the Vietnam–Singapore Tech Connect Forum 2026 on May 29.

Motorcycle assembly line at Honda Vietnam Company. (Photo: VNA)

Honda Vietnam accelerates electrification strategy

Under the plan, all newly manufactured and distributed internal combustion engine motorcycles from fiscal year 2027, starting from April 1 2026 to March 31, 2027, will meet Euro 4 emission standards in line with the Government’s emissions control roadmap.