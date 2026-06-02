Business

Reference exchange rate goes up on June 2

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,398 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,884 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,141 VND/USD on June 2. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,141 VND/USD on June 2. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,141 VND/USD on June 2, up 3 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,398 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,884 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw increases from the June 1 session.

At 8:30am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,118 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 26,398 VND/USD, up 4 VND from the previous session./.

VNA
#State Bank of Vietnam #commercial banks #reference exchange rate #USD/VND exchange rate
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