☀️ Morning digest on June 2

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on June 1 called for fresh breakthroughs to turn trade, investment and tourism into important drivers of Vietnam-Philippines relations, stressing that economic cooperation between the two countries should now be elevated to a new level.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam speaks at the Vietnam-Philippines Business Forum in Manila on June 1. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the Vietnam-Philippines Business Forum in Manila as part of his state visit to the Philippines, the top Vietnamese leader said the two countries have built a solid foundation of political trust, complementary economies and dynamic business communities, creating favourable conditions for stronger economic engagement. Read full text

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Manila on June 1, concluding their two-day state visit to the Philippines at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and his spouse.

A key highlight of the visit was the talks between General Secretary and President Lam and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., during which the two leaders agreed to elevate bilateral relations to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership, opening up a new development era for the two countries’ collaboration. Read full text

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam's official visit to Thailand, state visits to Singapore and the Philippines, and participation in the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 were of special significance and achieved their objectives, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.

The trip from May 27 to June 1 marked the Party and State leader's first tour of ASEAN countries following the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, Minister Trung told the press on the outcomes of the tour. Read full text

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 1 chaired a working session in Hai Phong with leaders of five localities in the Northern Key Economic Region - Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, Ninh Binh and Hung Yen - to implement the direction on the development of rental housing from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

The session aimed to implement Conclusion No. 64-TB/VPTW dated May 22, 2026, on the Party leader’s guidance regarding the implementation of Directive No. 34-CT/TW on social housing and future housing development orientations. Read full text

- Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast, NVIDIA and Autobrains on June 1 announced a strategic partnership to develop a next-generation Level-4 autonomous robotaxi programme for the Southeast Asian market based on the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform.

According to a press release by VinFast, the collaboration marks a new step in VinFast's roadmap to make advanced autonomous driving technology more accessible at a reasonable cost, while opening a more practical approach to autonomous mobility solutions in the region's highly complex traffic environments. Read full text

- The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has exchanged a series of cooperation agreements with aviation, tourism, and commercial partners in the Philippines, aiming to enhance connectivity and promote travel, trade, and investment between the two countries.

The deal handover took place at the Vietnam – Philippines Business Forum in Manila on June 1 during Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's state visit to the archipelagic nation. Read full text

- The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) on June 1 launched a 180-day emulation campaign to accelerate the completion of the Long Thanh International Airport project.

At the event, contractors and project stakeholders pledged to mobilise maximum resources and maintain round-the-clock construction operations to ensure all components are delivered on schedule./. Read full text