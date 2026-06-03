Politics

☀️ Morning digest on June 3

The top leader's meeting with the Central Steering Committee responsible for reviewing one year of the political system’s new organisational model, PM Le Minh Hung chairing a meeting on key financial products and services for the Vietnam International Financial Centre, and the launch of the 2026 VIX50 rankings of the nation’s most prestigious and effective public companies are among news highlights on June 2 evening.

☀️ Morning digest on June 3

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

– Administrative reform isn’t not merely about slashing organisational units, but building a governance structure that is stronger, leaner, more accountable, more effective and better equipped to serve the public as the foundation for rapid, sustainable development in a new era, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said.

Chairing a working session in Hanoi on June 2 with the Central Steering Committee responsible for reviewing one year of the political system’s new organisational model and the three-tier administration model, General Secretary and President Lam said he priority now is to shift from completing organisational redesign to ensuring effective functioning, from stabilising structures to improving governance quality, and from assigning responsibilities to guaranteeing real capacity. Read full story

– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has urged consideration of new regulations in June to create breakthrough mechanisms enabling the rapid introduction of key financial products and services for the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC).

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the meeting on the Vietnam International Financial Centre on June 2. (Photo: VNA)

Chairing a meeting in Hanoi on June 2, PM Hung affirmed that the Party’s policy on developing the VIFC is clearly defined and progress has been made. To date, a substantial volume of complex and challenging work has been completed. Read full story

– Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA), Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Doan Anh, hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 2 for a delegation from the French National Assembly's Committee of National Defence and Armed Forces, led by its President Jean-Michel Jacques.

Welcoming Jacques and the delegation, Anh said the visit holds special significance as it takes place at a time when Vietnam-France relations are flourishing across a wide range of fields, including politics, economy, culture, healthcare, and education. Read full story

– Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc highlighted consumer interest as a top priority as he chaired a June 2 review of the nationwide introduction of E10 biofuel.

Tuc said preparations have been systematic, drawing ministries, local authorities, major petroleum wholesalers, fuel distributors, retail networks, industry associations, biofuel producers, and international organisations, including the US Grains & BioProducts Council and the Global Centre for Green Fuels, plus engine and fuel experts. Read full story

– Representatives of Vietnam, China, Laos and Myanmar met in Hanoi on June 2 over the implementation of a three-month anti-drug campaign.

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Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Long (centre) and heads of the delegations of Vietnam, China, Laos and Myanmar at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Long, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Public Security, said the four neighbouring countries, which share borders and hold important strategic positions in the region, are facing direct impacts from increasingly complex drug crime activities. In response, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MPS) proposed that the public security ministries of China and Laos and the Ministry of Home Affairs of Myanmar jointly implement an anti-drug campaign from June to September 2026. Read full story

– The Vietnam Report JSC on June 2 unveiled the 2026 VIX50 rankings of the nation’s most prestigious and effective public companies, with the awards ceremony set for August in Hanoi.

Topping the list are HDBank, VietinBank, LPBank, FPT Corporation, MBBank, Vinhomes JSC, VPBank, Vietcombank, Vietjet Air, and SHB. Read full story./.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Leaner apparatus must mean better governance: Top leader

The reform has already covered an enormous volume of work across a vast scope under demanding conditions but success in restructuring doesn’t automatically mean success in operations. The priority now is to shift from completing organisational redesign to ensuring effective functioning, from stabilising structures to improving governance quality, and from assigning responsibilities to guaranteeing real capacity.

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA), Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Doan Anh, hosts a reception in Hanoi on June 2 for a delegation from the French National Assembly's Committee of National Defence and Armed Forces. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France seek to deepen parliamentary cooperation

Vietnam highly values France’s role in Europe, the Indo-Pacific region, and the international arena. France is among Vietnam’s leading partners in the European Union (EU) and was the first EU country to establish a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Vietnam Choi Young Sam at their meeting on June 2 (Photo: VNA)

Official hails progress in Vietnam – RoK defence cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang said that alongside the robust growth of relations between the two countries, defence cooperation has continued to develop extensively and intensively, becoming increasingly practical and effective.

Vietnamese Ambassador Dinh Ngoc Linh (left) and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at their meeting in Penang, Malaysia. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Malaysia strengthen local-level cooperation

A key focus of the discussion was a proposal to foster links between Penang and Gia Lai, Vietnam’s second-largest province by area and home to more than 3.5 million people, with a view to establishing a formal local partnership and eventually a sister-province relationship.

Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong (left) and Chief of Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces Gen. Uchikura Hiroaki review the guard of honour of the Vietnam People's Army at the welcome ceremony for the latter in Hanoi on June 2. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Japan step up defence cooperation

Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong proposed that the two sides push ahead with implementing the agreed areas of cooperation, with priority given to delegation exchanges, annual cooperation mechanisms, cyber defence training, UN peacekeeping operations, defence industry, and coordination at international multilateral forums.

Prof. Mi Liang, Director of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at the Beijing Foreign Studies University of China. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader’s Shangri-La address makes strong impact: Chinese scholar

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam reaffirmed and emphasised the central role played by ASEAN, stating clearly that Vietnam regards ASEAN as the most important strategic space, and that the Asia-Pacific regional security architecture should be led by ASEAN rather than becoming an arena for rivalry among major powers.