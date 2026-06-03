☀️ Morning digest on June 3

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



– Administrative reform isn’t not merely about slashing organisational units, but building a governance structure that is stronger, leaner, more accountable, more effective and better equipped to serve the public as the foundation for rapid, sustainable development in a new era, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said.



Chairing a working session in Hanoi on June 2 with the Central Steering Committee responsible for reviewing one year of the political system’s new organisational model and the three-tier administration model, General Secretary and President Lam said he priority now is to shift from completing organisational redesign to ensuring effective functioning, from stabilising structures to improving governance quality, and from assigning responsibilities to guaranteeing real capacity. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has urged consideration of new regulations in June to create breakthrough mechanisms enabling the rapid introduction of key financial products and services for the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC).



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the meeting on the Vietnam International Financial Centre on June 2. (Photo: VNA)

Chairing a meeting in Hanoi on June 2, PM Hung affirmed that the Party’s policy on developing the VIFC is clearly defined and progress has been made. To date, a substantial volume of complex and challenging work has been completed. Read full story



– Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA), Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Doan Anh, hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 2 for a delegation from the French National Assembly's Committee of National Defence and Armed Forces, led by its President Jean-Michel Jacques.



Welcoming Jacques and the delegation, Anh said the visit holds special significance as it takes place at a time when Vietnam-France relations are flourishing across a wide range of fields, including politics, economy, culture, healthcare, and education. Read full story



– Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc highlighted consumer interest as a top priority as he chaired a June 2 review of the nationwide introduction of E10 biofuel.



Tuc said preparations have been systematic, drawing ministries, local authorities, major petroleum wholesalers, fuel distributors, retail networks, industry associations, biofuel producers, and international organisations, including the US Grains & BioProducts Council and the Global Centre for Green Fuels, plus engine and fuel experts. Read full story



– Representatives of Vietnam, China, Laos and Myanmar met in Hanoi on June 2 over the implementation of a three-month anti-drug campaign.



Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Long (centre) and heads of the delegations of Vietnam, China, Laos and Myanmar at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Long, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Public Security, said the four neighbouring countries, which share borders and hold important strategic positions in the region, are facing direct impacts from increasingly complex drug crime activities. In response, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MPS) proposed that the public security ministries of China and Laos and the Ministry of Home Affairs of Myanmar jointly implement an anti-drug campaign from June to September 2026. Read full story



– The Vietnam Report JSC on June 2 unveiled the 2026 VIX50 rankings of the nation’s most prestigious and effective public companies, with the awards ceremony set for August in Hanoi.



Topping the list are HDBank, VietinBank, LPBank, FPT Corporation, MBBank, Vinhomes JSC, VPBank, Vietcombank, Vietjet Air, and SHB. Read full story./.