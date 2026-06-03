Politics

Vietnam’s resilience inspires Philippines: former diplomat

Given their shared experiences and comparable development trajectories, the two countries are well-positioned to identify common interests and deepen cooperation for the future, said former Under Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Laura Q. Del Rosario.

The talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. in Manila on June 1 (Photo: VNA)
The talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. in Manila on June 1 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is a remarkable example of how industries can recover and thrive, and of overcoming war and adversity to achieve success, serving as an inspiration to the Philippines for its strength of will, said former Under Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Laura Q. Del Rosario.

Del Rosario, who also served as Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam from 2007 to 2009, said the potential for economic cooperation between the two countries is substantial, particularly in the current context.

She noted that the Philippines is working with partners, including the US, to develop critical mineral supply chains as well as energy resources needed for manufacturing, artificial intelligence and electric vehicle industries.

The Philippines possesses abundant and diverse mineral resources, she said, adding that her country could cooperate with Vietnam by leveraging modern technologies to strengthen supply chains for important products and essential goods that support workers and industries in both nations.

According to Del Rosario, the recent state visit to the Philippines by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam was highly significant, providing fresh momentum for translating bilateral strengths into concrete areas of cooperation.

She pointed out that Vietnam and the Philippines share many similarities in terms of economic development and geopolitical interests. Both countries closely follow developments involving major powers, including China and the US, as well as broader regional strategies and initiatives.

Given their shared experiences and comparable development trajectories, the two countries are well-positioned to identify common interests and deepen cooperation for the future, she added.

Assessing the importance of Vietnam – Philippines relations to ASEAN’s unity and centrality, the former diplomat stressed that the partnership between the two countries will contribute to strong regional cooperation because of their many common interests, particularly in the economic sphere.

The Philippines imports large quantities of rice from Vietnam, helping to ensure food security and improve life quality for people. At the same time, many Filipinos are employed in Vietnam’s service sectors. In education, a significant number of Filipino teachers work in English-language training in Vietnam, she added.

Del Rosario also highlighted cooperation through the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, noting Vietnam has successfully hosted several APEC meetings. She recalled that when Vietnam hosted APEC for the first time, the Philippines provided support and shared experience in preparation for the event.

Regarding prospects for further strengthening mutual understanding and people-to-people exchanges, she said Filipinos' awareness of Vietnam has increased significantly in recent years, while more Filipinos are choosing Vietnam as a travel destination.

The growing number of Filipino visitors to Vietnam and the increasing popularity of Vietnamese restaurants reflect the country’s rising appeal as an ideal destination, she said./.

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