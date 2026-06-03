Culture - Sports

Football passion strengthens bonds among Vietnamese and Russian children

To mark International Children's Day on June 1, the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia organised a friendly football tournament, giving young players an opportunity to showcase their talent, pursue their passion and strengthen ties with one another.

Players participate in the friendly football tournament. (Photo: VNA)
Players participate in the friendly football tournament. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Beyond academics, a shared passion for football is helping connect children of the Vietnamese community in Russia with their Russian peers, fostering friendship and cultural exchange through sport.

To mark International Children's Day on June 1, the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia organised a friendly football tournament, giving young players an opportunity to showcase their talent, pursue their passion and strengthen ties with one another.

Fourteen-year-old Vu Son Ha, who has studied in Moscow for the past five years, said football has helped him improve his Russian language skills, enhance his physical fitness and integrate more confidently into his school environment.

Ha expressed his excitement at competing alongside Vietnamese and Russian children of the same age. Through school football activities, he has made many friends who share his enthusiasm for the sport.

Grisha, a 13-year-old Russian participant, said he was delighted to play with Vietnamese teammates, describing them as skilful, friendly and team-oriented. He also enjoyed performing before a large crowd of supporters during the Children's Day event.

According to Tran Phu Thuan, Standing Vice Chairman and General Secretary of the Union of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia, many Vietnamese children regularly train in football classes taught by Russian coaches.

The friendly tournament for U13 and U14 players aimed to promote exchanges, boost confidence among participants and further develop youth football within the Vietnamese community across Russia./.

VNA
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