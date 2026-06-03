Business

Ho Chi Minh City promotes cooperation with Italian partners

Ho Chi Minh City hopes to expand Italian-language education, promote exchanges among students, lecturers and experts, and continue coordinating in organising cultural, artistic, culinary, fashion, sports and tourism activities to strengthen people-to-people ties.

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City will continue creating favourable conditions for the Italian Consulate General and the Italian business community to operate effectively and contribute to the development of ties between the southern economic hub and Italy, as well as the Vietnam – Italy Strategic Partnership, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Van Bay said at a ceremony on June 2 marking the 80th National Day of the Italian Republic (June 2, 1946–2026).​

Extending congratulations on Italy’s National Day, Bay noted that more than five decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1973 and over a decade from the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in 2013, relations between Vietnam and Italy are enjoying a period of robust development, becoming increasingly substantive, effective and multifaceted.​

He affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City remains committed to not only moving quickly alongside its Italian partners but also advancing steadily, sustainably and together.​

According to the city official, cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Italian partners holds significant potential, particularly in areas where the city’s development needs align with Italy’s strengths, including finance, green industry, renewable energy, logistics, innovation and climate change response.​

The city also hopes to expand Italian-language education, promote exchanges among students, lecturers and experts, and continue coordinating in organising cultural, artistic, culinary, fashion, sports and tourism activities to strengthen people-to-people ties.​

Speaking at the event, Italian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Alessandra Tognonato highlighted the historical significance of June 2, 1946, in the development of the Italian Republic. She noted that around 870 Italians currently live in Ho Chi Minh City, accounting for approximately two-thirds of the Italian community in Vietnam. Through their daily contributions, they have helped promote Italy’s image and foster closer bonds between the people of the two countries.​

Tognonato stressed that Italy holds Vietnam in high regard and values the sincere friendship between the two nations. Bilateral economic relations continue to expand, with two-way trade reaching 6.9 billion EUR (8 billion USD) in 2025 and maintaining strong growth in the first months of 2026.​

Trade between Ho Chi Minh City and Italian partners exceeded 800 million USD in 2025. Italy currently has 92 foreign direct investment projects in the city with a combined registered capital of 279 million USD.​

Beyond economic cooperation, the two countries have been effectively implementing collaboration in diplomacy, space science and technology, geological research, culture and sports, helping deepen bilateral connectivity and create opportunities to transform knowledge, talent and creativity into practical and sustainable outcomes./.​

VNA
#Ho Chi Minh City #Italy #Italian partners #Vietnam – Italy Strategic Partnership #80th National Day of the Italian Republic Ho Chi Minh City Italy
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