Vietnamese airlines adjust Japan flight schedules due to Storm Jangmi

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese airlines operating routes to and from Japan have adjusted flight schedules for June 3 due to the impact of Storm Jangmi.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said it plans to delay the departure of flights from Vietnam to Narita Airport in Tokyo and Nagoya from shortly after midnight to the morning of June 3.

Its Hanoi–Haneda (Tokyo) flight, originally scheduled to depart at 8:05am on June 3, will be delayed by two hours.

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As a result of the schedule changes, flights from Narita, Nagoya and Haneda to Vietnam on the same day will also be rescheduled accordingly.

Meanwhile, Vietjet Air announced the temporary suspension of flights VJ934 and VJ935 on the Hanoi–Tokyo (Narita)–Hanoi route on June 3 to ensure the safety of passengers and flight crews.

Updated flight information has been sent to passengers via the phone numbers and email addresses provided during ticket booking, the airlines said.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before travelling to the airport through airlines’ websites, mobile applications or customer service channels. Airlines have also recommended that travellers closely monitor weather developments and operational updates during this period.​

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According to the carriers, weather-related schedule adjustments are unavoidable and often result in significant additional costs, including increased fuel consumption and operational expenses. However, passenger safety remains their highest priority under all circumstances.

The airlines said they are continuing to closely monitor the storm's developments and will make further adjustments to flight operations if necessary./.

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