Amazon moves from sales channel to brand builder for Vietnamese exporters

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Amazon is no longer just an online sales channel, it is increasingly a bridge helping Vietnamese companies reach global consumers directly, shifting from contract manufacturing and production to building globally recognised brands.

At the 2026 Cross-Border Summit themed “Ready for Takeoff – Global Growth” run by Amazon Global Selling Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City on June 2, numerous firms highlighted how cross-border e-commerce helps Vietnamese products expand into new markets, lift value, and strengthen brand recognition worldwide.

A representative of a company exporting wooden products and processed food to the US, Germany, Australia, and Japan said joining Amazon is not solely about increasing sales. It is about promoting Vietnamese brands directly to foreign consumers. Through the platform, the company hopes global customers will become familiar with its products and brand, enhancing its reputation and recognition across international markets.

According to Amazon Global Selling Vietnam, e-commerce exports are emerging as a new growth driver for the country’s digital economy. A recent study by Access Partnership, a global consultancy specialising in technology and public policy, surveyed 300 micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in the furniture and fashion sectors. The findings showed that 93% of respondents view e-commerce exports as critical for future growth, while 96% believe the channel sharpens their competitiveness in international markets.

Larry Hu, Director of Amazon Global Selling Southeast Asia, said Vietnam’s export growth in the coming years will depend not only on manufacturing capacity but also on the ability to build brands and develop unique products.

Amazon will continue investing in training courses, logistics infrastructure, and AI-powered tools to help firms expand globally, while contributing to Vietnam’s ambition of becoming one of the region’s leading e-commerce export hubs, he said.

He also identified personalised gifts as a high-potential growth category, driven by Vietnam’s strengths in design, product customisation, and flexible manufacturing. Spanning fashion, household appliances, beauty, and lifestyle products, the category aligns with rising global consumer demand for items reflecting personal identity and emotional value.

Supporting sellers in sectors where Vietnam holds competitive advantages is expected to drive revenue growth and expand the global presence of Vietnamese products, he added.

Amazon also introduced a next-generation selling experience featuring integrated AI tools that assist with market research, customer demand analysis, product development, and sales optimisation. The company also showcased logistics and supply chain solutions designed to simplify cross-border export operations.

According to industry experts, with its strong manufacturing base, abundant raw materials, and rapidly growing digital commerce ecosystem, Vietnam can become a leading e-commerce export hub in Southeast Asia. Through platforms such as Amazon, Vietnamese products can not only increase export turnover but also gradually build globally competitive brands capable of conquering global markets./.

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