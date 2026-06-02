Business

Vietnam Railways, Guangzhou Metro Group sign strategic cooperation deal

Under the joint statement, accelerating cross-border infrastructure connectivity, particularly in railways, road transport and border gates, was identified as a key area of cooperation.

Representatives of the Vietnam Railways Corporation and Guangzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd. at the signing ceremony in Hanoi on June 1 (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)
Representatives of the Vietnam Railways Corporation and Guangzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd. at the signing ceremony in Hanoi on June 1 (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) and Guangzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd. of China signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Hanoi on June 1, focusing on the management, operation and development of electrified railways, metro lines, and human resources training.

The agreement is part of efforts to translate into action the strategic orientations agreed upon by the top leaders of Vietnam and China during the state visit to China by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam from April 14 to 17. Following the visit, the two sides issued a joint statement on further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and advancing the building of a Vietnam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance at a higher level in the new era.

Under the joint statement, accelerating cross-border infrastructure connectivity, particularly in railways, road transport and border gates, was identified as a key area of cooperation. The two countries also aim to expand transport links to Central Asia and Europe in order to facilitate trade and logistics development.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dang Sy Manh, Chairman of the VNR Members’ Council, said the corporation is currently focused on the two strategic tasks of ensuring the safe and efficient operation of the existing national railway network, and preparing to participate in the construction and operation of new railway projects, including urban railways and future high-speed rail lines assigned by the Government.

He noted that by 2035, Hanoi plans to put into operation seven additional metro lines with a combined length of nearly 398 kilometres, meeting 35–40% of public transport demand. Ho Chi Minh City is expected to operate six metro lines totalling about 183 kilometres within the same timeframe, accounting for 30–40% of passenger transport demand.

The VNR and Guangzhou Metro are currently cooperating on a bid to provide entrusted operation services for a light railway project in Phu Quoc Island. They are also exploring opportunities in other urban railway projects, including the Bau Bang – Cai Mep line in Ho Chi Minh City, alongside personnel training initiatives.

Expressing a desire to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with enterprises in Guangzhou, Manh proposed Guangzhou Metro share technical expertise and operational experience in intercity railway management, electrified standard-gauge railways operating at speeds of up to 200 km/h, transit-oriented development (TOD), and smart railway systems.

Lai Zhihong, Vice Mayor of the Guangzhou municipal People's Government, welcomed the proposals and suggested that the two sides establish a joint consortium to advance future projects, contributing to Vietnam’s goal of developing a 7,000km national railway network in line with the approved master plan./.

VNA
#Vietnam Railways Corporation #Guangzhou Metro Group #railways #metro lines China Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The Cat Linh - Ha Dong urban railway line, which began operation on November 6, 2021, is the first of its kind in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi prepares to launch 1.5-billion-USD Metro 2A extension project

The Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB) announced that it will organise an Early Market Engagement (EME) event for the project on June 18-19 in Hanoi to collect feedback from domestic and international businesses and consultants before the official bidding process begins.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong presents a gift to the Guangzhou delegation. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City, Guangzhou step up cooperation in urban infrastructure development

The Vice Chairman also emphasised HCM City’s desire to cooperate with Guangzhou in priority sectors to enhance innovation capacity and strengthen integration into global value chains, particularly in areas where Guangzhou holds advantages such as high-tech industries, healthcare, and smart urban development.

See more

Children experience virtual reality technology at Nha Trang Centre shopping mall in Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s digital economy surpasses 72 billion USD in 2025: press briefing

The ministry reported that hi-tech exports accounted for 50.76% of the country’s total merchandise exports in the first quarter of 2026. Notably, Vietnam rose to 50th place in the 2026 Global Startup Ecosystem Index published by StartupBlink, climbing five positions from the previous year and achieving its highest ranking to date.

The core are of the site for the Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plant in Thai An hamlet of Vinh Hai commune, Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa sees active disbursement for nuclear site clearance

At a meeting on June 1, the People’s Committee of Phuoc Dinh commune, host to the Ninh Thuan 1 plant, reported that compensation plans had been prepared for 852 of the 1,129 affected households and individuals, or more than 75% of the total.

Aircraft operate at Cat Bi International Airport in Hai Phong. (Photo: VNA)

New incentives introduced for airlines opening routes

Domestic carriers participating in the air transport market for the first time will be eligible for a 50% reduction in take-off and landing charges, as well as air navigation service fees, under a new incentive scheme that took effect on May 15.

Electric vehicles produced at VinFast’s manufacturing plant in India. (Photo: VNA)

VinFast, NVIDIA, Autobrains join forces on Level-4 robotaxi project

According to a press release by VinFast, the collaboration marks a new step in VinFast's roadmap to make advanced autonomous driving technology more accessible at a reasonable cost, while opening a more practical approach to autonomous mobility solutions in the region's highly complex traffic environments.

At the Vietnam–Italy Technology Connectivity Seminar. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks stronger links with businesses in northern Italy

Representatives of many businesses in Turin and the Piemonte region said that Vietnam has been emerging as one of Asia’s most dynamic markets and a promising gateway for Italian companies seeking to expand their presence in Southeast Asia and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Smart payments drive digital finance development

With a young population, a high smartphone penetration rate, and steadily improving digital data infrastructure, Vietnam is well positioned to move beyond the goal of a cashless society toward the development of an inclusive digital finance ecosystem.