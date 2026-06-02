Vietnam Railways, Guangzhou Metro Group sign strategic cooperation deal

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) and Guangzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd. of China signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Hanoi on June 1, focusing on the management, operation and development of electrified railways, metro lines, and human resources training.



The agreement is part of efforts to translate into action the strategic orientations agreed upon by the top leaders of Vietnam and China during the state visit to China by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam from April 14 to 17. Following the visit, the two sides issued a joint statement on further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and advancing the building of a Vietnam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance at a higher level in the new era.



Under the joint statement, accelerating cross-border infrastructure connectivity, particularly in railways, road transport and border gates, was identified as a key area of cooperation. The two countries also aim to expand transport links to Central Asia and Europe in order to facilitate trade and logistics development.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dang Sy Manh, Chairman of the VNR Members’ Council, said the corporation is currently focused on the two strategic tasks of ensuring the safe and efficient operation of the existing national railway network, and preparing to participate in the construction and operation of new railway projects, including urban railways and future high-speed rail lines assigned by the Government.



He noted that by 2035, Hanoi plans to put into operation seven additional metro lines with a combined length of nearly 398 kilometres, meeting 35–40% of public transport demand. Ho Chi Minh City is expected to operate six metro lines totalling about 183 kilometres within the same timeframe, accounting for 30–40% of passenger transport demand.



The VNR and Guangzhou Metro are currently cooperating on a bid to provide entrusted operation services for a light railway project in Phu Quoc Island. They are also exploring opportunities in other urban railway projects, including the Bau Bang – Cai Mep line in Ho Chi Minh City, alongside personnel training initiatives.



Expressing a desire to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with enterprises in Guangzhou, Manh proposed Guangzhou Metro share technical expertise and operational experience in intercity railway management, electrified standard-gauge railways operating at speeds of up to 200 km/h, transit-oriented development (TOD), and smart railway systems.



Lai Zhihong, Vice Mayor of the Guangzhou municipal People's Government, welcomed the proposals and suggested that the two sides establish a joint consortium to advance future projects, contributing to Vietnam’s goal of developing a 7,000km national railway network in line with the approved master plan./.

VNA