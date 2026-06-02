Vinh Long prepares for labour cooperation programme with Japan

Vinh Long (VNA) – Authorities of the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long are stepping up preparations for a labour cooperation programme with Japan's Ehime and Niigata prefectures.

At a working session with relevant departments, agencies, businesses and educational institutions on June 2, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Be Muoi stressed that the programme would not only help create jobs and improve incomes for workers, but also contribute to training a high-quality workforce through exposure to Japan’s modern and professional working environment.

She called on local agencies, educational institutions and enterprises to strengthen coordination in communications and career counselling so that students and workers can access comprehensive information on occupations, working conditions, incomes, support policies and preferential loans.

The official also urged relevant units to facilitate workers’ access to provincial support schemes, helping them avoid informal lending and ensuring their rights and safety throughout their study and employment abroad.

According to the provincial Department of Home Affairs, as of May, Vinh Long had sent 2,768 of its targeted 4,500 workers abroad under contracts. In 2026, the province expects to dispatch 80 workers to Niigata and 100 others to Ehime.

At the meeting, representatives of Esuhai Co., Ltd. outlined recruitment demand from businesses in the two Japanese localities and plans to coordinate with local schools and training institutions to identify suitable candidates. Interviews with Japanese employers are expected to take place between August and November 2026.

In January 2026, Vinh Long signed cooperation agreements with Ehime and Niigata across various sectors, including labour cooperation. The province is currently implementing recruitment, training and worker dispatch programmes, supported by policies offering loans of up to 200 million VND (7,600 USD) to cover participation costs as well as assistance for language training, pre-departure education, accommodation and living expenses during the training period prior to departure./.

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