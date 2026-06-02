Society

Vietnam Museum of Ethnology embraces AI to shape digital future

In recent years, the museum has stepped up the application of technology to transform traditional exhibition spaces into interactive and immersive experiences. The process began in 2021 with the launch of an exploration room for children featuring interactive screens.

Each exhibition area, featuring distinctive designs and modern technology, offers immersive experiences that help visitors gain deeper insights into the history, customs, traditions and rich cultural life of Vietnam’s ethnic communities. (Photo: VNA)
Each exhibition area, featuring distinctive designs and modern technology, offers immersive experiences that help visitors gain deeper insights into the history, customs, traditions and rich cultural life of Vietnam’s ethnic communities. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology, under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, is organising a series of on-site and online digital experiences from June 1-7 to mark Museum Week 2026.

The event provides an opportunity to review the museum’s digitalisation efforts while highlighting the need for institutions to actively shape, rather than simply adapt to, the digital future.

In recent years, the museum has stepped up the application of technology to transform traditional exhibition spaces into interactive and immersive experiences. The process began in 2021 with the launch of an exploration room for children featuring interactive screens.

Since 2022, the museum has diversified its offerings through themed tours, educational games and QR code-based treasure hunts. A notable breakthrough came during last year’s Mid-Autumn Festival with the successful introduction of the “AI Paper Doctor” model. By integrating mechanical components into a robot framework and equipping it with the museum’s specialised database, the model can move and engage in direct conversations with visitors, helping students better understand the significance of artefacts in a natural and engaging way.

According to Associate Professor Dr. Le Hai Dang, Director of the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology, the integration of technology and artificial intelligence aims to transform collections displayed behind glass cases into multi-sensory journeys of discovery.

AI enables the personalisation of visitor experiences and encourages deeper exploration of the stories behind cultural heritage, he said. Rather than replacing humans, the museum uses AI as a tool to revitalise exhibition spaces and strengthen public engagement. The approach has produced encouraging results, attracting large numbers of young visitors and helping them access reliable information in a short period of time.

The experience has also highlighted new challenges for the museum sector in defining the role of AI in heritage preservation, identifying target audiences and ensuring that technology remains under human control.

Dang stressed that cultural institutions can no longer remain at the theoretical level but must actively embrace change, move beyond their comfort zones and continuously experiment with new technologies. This, he noted, is essential to ensuring that technology serves as an effective tool for preserving and promoting the values of Vietnam’s cultural heritage in a sustainable manner./.

VNA
#Chuyển đổi số #Vietnam Museum of Ethnology #AI #digital
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Related News

Digital technology enhances museum experience

Digital technology enhances museum experience

Numerous museums today are combining vivid storytelling with flexible applications of science and technology, in line with the orientation for renewing cultural institutions outlined in the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80 on the development of Vietnamese culture.

See more

Working groups collect DNA samples from remains of martyrs at Truong Son National Martyrs’ Cemetery. (Photo: VNA)

Communication drive promoted for 500-day campaign to locate, identify fallen soldiers’ remains

Under the plan, all central and local media outlets are required to launch columns on the campaign, maintain regular coverage, and produce at least five to seven in-depth reports each month in key search areas. Media agencies will also be encouraged to gather and verify valuable information and develop high-quality products in both Vietnamese and foreign languages, including feature articles, documentaries, reports and short videos.

Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, visits the Asilo de San Vicente de Paul Centre in Manila, the Philippines, on June 1. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's First Lady visits disadvantaged children in Philippines

Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, expressed her emotion at seeing the children’s optimism despite difficult circumstances, noting that both Vietnam and the Philippines place children at the centre of their development policies, from education, health care to child protection.

The Buddha procession around Phat Tich Pagoda in Vientiane, Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Buddhist activities help strengthen Vietnam–Laos special relationship

Addressing the event, Venerable Thich Minh Quang, abbot of Phat Tich Pagoda, said Vesak not only meets the spiritual needs of the Vietnamese community in Laos but also contributes to promoting people-to-people exchanges and deepening the special friendship between the two neighbouring countries.

At the press centre for the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)

📝 OP-ED: Vietnam’s media landscape challenges narrow assessments of press freedom

As digital transformation and global integration reshape the information landscape, Vietnam’s press sector continues to solidify its role as a key channel connecting the Party, State and people while providing comprehensive coverage of social life. The sector’s evolution reflects the country’s efforts to advance press freedom in line with its development goals and national circumstances.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the inauguration of Dai An Tokyo Pagoda on May 31. (Photo: VNA)

First Vietnamese pagoda in Tokyo inaugurated

Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu expressed confidence that the establishment will serve as a strong spiritual anchor for Vietnamese people living in Japan while contributing to friendship and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

At the press conference on May 30. (Photo: VNA)

State President approves amnesty for 9,950 prisoners

Among the 9,950 inmates granted amnesty are 133 prisoners linked to cases monitored by the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negative Phenomena. The list also includes 63 foreign nationals, comprising 56 men and seven women.

Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang (right) meets with UNFPA Representative in Vietnam Matt Jackson in Hanoi on May 29. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam seeks UNFPA support in negotiations on convention on older persons’ rights

Vietnam is stepping up international cooperation on ageing-related issues and requested UNFPA’s continued support through technical expertise, international experience and policy recommendations in areas such as population ageing, long-term care, the care economy, the silver economy and promoting the role of older persons in society.

Representatives of the armed forces of southern Lao provinces offer flowers at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Remains of fallen Vietnamese volunteer soldiers, experts repatriated from southern Laos

Speaking at the ceremony, Sisanga Keodouangdy, Vice President of the Sekong provincial Administration Committee and head of the province’s Special Task Committee, expressed profound gratitude to the Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who made great sacrifices for the independence and freedom of both nations and for the noble international mission.

Participants mark the launch of the national drive to protect and support children in cyberspace for the 2026–2030 period on May 29. (Photo: VNA)

National drive kicks off to protect, support children online

Cyberspace now runs through children’s learning, entertainment, and daily lives, but warned it is laced with dangerous content, online insults, threats, and seemingly harmless clicks that can trigger fraud, data breaches, and risks children who are not yet equipped to handle.

Scholars from Vietnam and the Republic of Korea at the international workshop in Hanoi on May 28 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK scholars discuss diplomatic perspectives amid modern East Asia

A scholar has stressed the need for Vietnam to make use of cooperation opportunities arising from the RoK’s foreign policy, particularly in semiconductor technology, artificial intelligence (AI), supply chains, digital transformation, and green energy, as well as chances in multilateral diplomacy.