Society

Vietnam's First Lady visits disadvantaged children in Philippines

Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, expressed her emotion at seeing the children’s optimism despite difficult circumstances, noting that both Vietnam and the Philippines place children at the centre of their development policies, from education, health care to child protection.

Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, visits the Asilo de San Vicente de Paul Centre in Manila, the Philippines, on June 1. (Photo: VNA)
Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, visits the Asilo de San Vicente de Paul Centre in Manila, the Philippines, on June 1. (Photo: VNA)

Manila (VNA) – Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, took part in activities aimed at promoting humanitarian values and cultural exchange in Manila on June 1 as part of the Vietnamese leader’s state visit to the Philippines.

Ly visited the Asilo de San Vicente de Paul Centre, dating back to 1885 – one of Manila’s oldest charitable institutions, where she was briefed on its history, mission and activities, and met children receiving care there.

She expressed her emotion at seeing the children’s optimism despite difficult circumstances, noting that both Vietnam and the Philippines place children at the centre of their development policies, from education, health care to child protection.

The First Lady said the children at Asilo reminded her of those living in SOS Children's Villages and social protection centres in Vietnam. She praised the centre’s humane and sustainable approach, which provides not only shelter but also educational and moral foundations to help children become self-reliant.

Describing the visit as one of the most memorable experiences of her trip, she encouraged the children to study hard, nurture their dreams and believe in themselves. She stressed that determination and aspirations, rather than circumstances, shape a person’s future.

On the occasion, Ly presented gifts including food, school supplies and a special artwork made from fabric scraps by Vietnamese children with disabilities as a symbol of friendship to the children at Asilo.

Earlier the same day, Ly and Liza Araneta Marcos, spouse of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., visited the Likhang Filipino Exhibition Halls at the International Trade Centre Complex in Pasay city, Metro Manila.

The exhibition, launched in mid-January as part of the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairmanship 2026 activities, showcases more than 2,000 products from nearly 200 enterprises, ranging from interior design and fashion to handicrafts and premium food products.

Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, and Liza Araneta Marcos, spouse of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., visit the Likhang Filipino Exhibition Halls in Pasay city. (Photo: VNA)

Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, and Liza Araneta Marcos, spouse of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., visit the Likhang Filipino Exhibition Halls in Pasay city. (Photo: VNA)

The two ladies highlighted the Filipino spirit of “bayanihan” – mutual assistance and community solidarity – as a similarity with Vietnam’s tradition of unity and mutual support.

Impressed by exhibits featuring traditional Filipino materials and craftsmanship, Ly spoke of Vietnam’s rich handicraft heritage and underscored the important role of women in preserving and passing down cultural values across generations.

She noted that the folk arts of Vietnam and the Philippines share many common features rooted in maritime and wet rice civilisations. Culture, arts and people-to-people exchanges, she said, serve as enduring bonds connecting the peoples of the two countries and strengthening bilateral friendship.

Ly also suggested expanding exchanges among artisans, organising joint exhibitions, and fostering links between traditional craft villages.

Both ladies expressed their hope for further cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges to deepen the friendship between Vietnam and the Philippines./.

VNA
#Philippines #state visit to the Philippines #Ngo Phuong Ly #Asilo de San Vicente de Paul Centre #Likhang Filipino Exhibition Halls Philippines Vietnam
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