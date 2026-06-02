Sci-Tech

Proactive cybersecurity essential in age of AI-powered crime: experts

According to Dr. Le Minh Nghia, Chairman of the Vietnam Financial Consulting Association (VFCA), AI has become a key driver reshaping the global financial industry. In Vietnam, the technology is already widely used in banking and finance for credit analysis, electronic customer identification (eKYC), risk management, service personalisation and real-time transaction processing.

While AI is driving significant gains in productivity and operational efficiency, it is also becoming a powerful tool for cybercrime. (Illustrative image: VNA)

While AI is driving significant gains in productivity and operational efficiency, it is also becoming a powerful tool for cybercrime. (Illustrative image: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As cybercriminals increasingly exploit artificial intelligence (AI) to launch highly sophisticated attacks, experts are advising individuals and organisations to take a more proactive approach to protecting personal data, warning that cyber threats are escalating at an unprecedented pace.

While AI is driving significant gains in productivity and operational efficiency, it is also becoming a powerful tool for cybercrime. Experts say the technology is enabling criminals to automate attacks, personalise scams and conduct large-scale fraud campaigns with greater precision than ever before.

The growing threat is reflected in global statistics. Nearly half a million cyberattacks targeted data-rich organisations worldwide in 2024, while ransomware incidents surged by 250%. In Vietnam, authorities recorded about 552,000 cyberattacks in 2025, highlighting the rapid escalation of digital security risks.

According to Dr. Le Minh Nghia, Chairman of the Vietnam Financial Consulting Association (VFCA), AI has become a key driver reshaping the global financial industry. In Vietnam, the technology is already widely used in banking and finance for credit analysis, electronic customer identification (eKYC), risk management, service personalisation and real-time transaction processing.

However, the increasing value of data has also made it a prime target for cybercriminals. Financial data has become the lifeblood of the economy, yet this lifeblood is increasingly under threat from sophisticated hi-tech criminals. Around 85% of cyberattacks today are aided by AI.

According to Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Dinh Do Thi from the Department of Cyber Security and High‑Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security, criminal groups are using AI-powered tools to identify system vulnerabilities automatically, generate highly tailored scam scenarios and even impersonate individuals with remarkable realism.

Among the most alarming threats is deepfake technology. With only a few minutes of voice and video samples, criminals can create highly convincing fake videos to impersonate family members, police officers, bank employees or corporate executives, manipulating victims into transferring money or revealing sensitive information.

Cyber fraud schemes are becoming increasingly sophisticated, ranging from impersonation of government agencies and investment scams involving Forex and cryptocurrencies to love scams, sextortion, and attacks targeting digital asset ecosystems.

Personal data has emerged as a valuable underground commodity in cyberspace. Over the past three years, relevant agencies uncovered more than 30 cases involving the theft and sale of personal information, exposing roughly 160 million data records.

The risks extend beyond computers and smartphones. Internet-connected devices such as security cameras, smart televisions and electronic locks have become attractive targets for hackers, expanding the number of potential entry points into personal data systems.

The financial impact is equally alarming. Global estimates indicate that nearly three million people fall victim to cybercrime every minute. Worldwide losses from cybercrime are projected to reach 10 trillion USD in 2025, making it one of the most significant threats to global financial stability. In Vietnam, damages are estimated to amount to hundreds of trillions of Vietnamese dong.

Despite the growing threat, many businesses remain underprepared. As many as 52% of Vietnamese enterprises lack adequate cybersecurity solutions, while 56% of businesses reporting shortages of dedicated cybersecurity personnel. Many companies still view cybersecurity as a technical issue rather than a strategic business priority.

Thi said Vietnam’s legal framework is not intended to obstruct the flow of data. Businesses remain free to transfer data overseas for legitimate commercial purposes, provided they comply with data protection obligations and relevant regulations. Data impact assessment requirements under the Law on Personal Data Protection are necessary regulatory tools for cross-border platforms that have no legal presence in Vietnam but process vast amounts of user data for commercial gain.

Experts said Vietnam needs a new approach to cybersecurity, shifting from a reactive model of responding to incidents after they occur to a proactive strategy of embedding security and privacy by design from the outset.

To build a truly resilient shield against cyber threats, experts say Vietnam must strengthen three key pillars simultaneously – technology, institutions, and people. Businesses need to proactively invest in advanced cybersecurity solutions, standardise data management practices, and enhance their incident response capabilities. The government should continue refining the legal framework in a way that both mitigates risks and fosters innovation. Most importantly, individuals must raise their awareness of personal data protection and become more vigilant in identifying risks in the digital environment./.

VNA
#AI-powered crime #personal data #cybersecurity #cyber threats #Vietnam Financial Consulting Association
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