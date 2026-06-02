Society

Vietnam steps up efforts to strengthen intellectual property protection and enforcement

Tran Le Hong, Deputy Director of the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said Vietnam has consistently pursued a policy of comprehensive and effective IP protection while balancing the interests of rights holders with the public interest. The approach aims to foster innovation, support international integration and contribute to socio-economic development.

Students visit a science and technology product exhibition booth at the seminar between the Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and Vietnamese youngsters in September 2025. (Photo: VNA)
Students visit a science and technology product exhibition booth at the seminar between the Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and Vietnamese youngsters in September 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has committed to high standards of intellectual property (IP) protection and enforcement under various international agreements and continues to align its regulations with advanced regional and international practices in line with domestic conditions, according to authorities.

Tran Le Hong, Deputy Director of the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said Vietnam has consistently pursued a policy of comprehensive and effective IP protection while balancing the interests of rights holders with the public interest. The approach aims to foster innovation, support international integration and contribute to socio-economic development.

The amended Law on Intellectual Property, recently adopted by the National Assembly, including stricter penalties for infringements, demonstrates the country’s determination to strengthen IP protection and enforcement, he said.

Hong noted that Vietnam has made notable progress in IP enforcement in recent years as its legal framework continues to be strengthened. Coordination among enforcement agencies has improved, while businesses and the public have become more aware of the importance of protecting IP rights. Authorities, including the police, market surveillance forces, customs agencies and courts, have handled a number of major and complex cases involving trademark counterfeiting, copyright infringement and piracy.

However, IP violations remain a challenge. Infringing activities are becoming increasingly sophisticated and organised, with a growing shift towards e-commerce platforms and digital environments. Cases involving counterfeit branded goods, copyright violations and online piracy continue to affect the investment climate, business operations and consumer interests.

The US Trade Representative’s (USTR) designation of Vietnam as a ‘Priority Foreign Country’ (PFC) does not fully reflect the country’s efforts to enforce intellectual property rights and tackle violations, especially in the digital environment.

According to Hong, the USTR’s decision to elevate Vietnam from the watch list to the PFC, along with assessments that the country faces “serious and longstanding” shortcomings in IP protection and enforcement, does not accurately or objectively reflect the current situation in Vietnam. The Ministry of Science and Technology has provided the US Embassy in Vietnam with updates on the country’s IP protection and enforcement efforts in 2025 to help ensure a more comprehensive understanding of Vietnam’s progress.

Following the release of the USTR’s Special 301 Report, the ministry, together with other relevant agencies, introduced a series of urgent measures to further demonstrate Vietnam’s commitment to enhancing IP protection and enforcement. A key step was advising the Prime Minister to issue Official Dispatch No. 38/CD-TTg, calling for stronger action to prevent, combat and handle IP infringements and ensure the effective implementation of related directives.

The ministry is also working closely with other agencies to advance several priority measures, including further improving the legal framework for IP enforcement, intensifying action against trademark counterfeiting, copyright infringement and violations on e-commerce platforms, social media and cross-border websites, and strengthening inter-agency coordination.

In addition, Vietnam is expanding international cooperation in tackling IP violations and promoting greater awareness among businesses and the public to help foster a culture of respect for intellectual property. The ministry is also collaborating with relevant agencies to develop a national IP enforcement database to improve state management and better protect the legitimate rights and interests of rights holders.

Hong stressed that with strong, coordinated and consistent implementation from the central to local levels, the enforcement of IP rights in Vietnam is expected to improve significantly and rapidly in the coming years./.

VNA
#IP #intellectual property #Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam #IP protection #copyright protection
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