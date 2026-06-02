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US announces 450,000 USD support for Vietnam’s search for persons missing in war

The funding is expected to help accelerate the search for and identification of war victims through the application of modern technologies.

The high-level USABCI delegation at a meeting with representatives of the Vietnam-US Friendship Association under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin, and the Vietnam Martyr Families Support Association on June 1 (Photo: qdnd.vn)
The high-level USABCI delegation at a meeting with representatives of the Vietnam-US Friendship Association under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin, and the Vietnam Martyr Families Support Association on June 1 (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The US-ASEAN Business Council Institute (USABCI) on June 1 announced a funding package worth more than 450,000 USD to support Vietnam’s efforts to locate and identify people missing in the war aftermath.

The assistance forms part of the US Government’s Vietnam War Accounting Initiative (VWAI), one of the key humanitarian programmes aimed at addressing the legacy of war.

The funding is expected to help accelerate the search for and identification of war victims through the application of modern technologies. It also reflects the two countries’ shared commitment to overcoming the consequences of war, promoting people-to-people exchanges, and strengthening the foundation of the Vietnam – US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The announcement coincided with a working visit to Vietnam by a high-level USABCI delegation and representatives of several US businesses from June 1 to 4. During their stay, the delegation is scheduled to conduct field visits to agencies directly involved in the search and identification of missing persons.

Margaret Hanson-Muse, President and CEO of the USABCI, said support for humanitarian activities such as the search for missing persons is a natural extension of the organisation’s long-standing commitment to strengthening trust and fostering cooperation between the US and Vietnam.

According to Hanson-Muse, the private sector can make meaningful contributions through technology, logistics capabilities, and innovative solutions, complementing reconciliation and post-war healing efforts undertaken by the two governments. She added that the initiative demonstrates how governments, businesses, and civil society can work together to address the consequences of conflict while building stronger relations for the future.

The grant package includes several strategic components, including the provision of advanced DNA identification equipment at preferential pricing together with specialised training programmes; the expansion of humanitarian activities and the transfer of US technologies to Vietnam; the enhancement of DNA analysis capabilities; and technical support to ensure flight safety during search operations in difficult terrain and remote areas. In addition, part of the funding will be used to implement veteran exchange projects and develop digital educational materials on war legacy remediation for high school students.

​Cooperation in addressing the legacy of war has long been regarded as a cornerstone of Vietnam – US relations, playing a crucial role in reconciliation, healing and trust-building between the two countries.

The newly announced funding package therefore carries significance beyond its technical and financial value. It also serves as a testament to the increasingly substantive cooperation between Vietnam and the US in addressing the lingering impacts of war, contributing to a future of stronger partnership and sustainable development for both countries./.

VNA
#funding package #war aftermath #humanitarian programmes #US-ASEAN Business Council Institute #Vietnam – US relations United States Vietnam
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