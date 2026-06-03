Business

Reference exchange rate rises 4 VND on June 3

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,402 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,888 VND/USD.

The reference exchange rate gains 4 VND to stand at 25,145 VND/USD on June 3. (Photo: VNA)
The reference exchange rate gains 4 VND to stand at 25,145 VND/USD on June 3. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,145 VND/USD on June 3, up 4 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,402 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,888 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also shared the same upward trend compared to the June 2 session.

At 8:25am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,122 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 26,402 VND/USD, up 4 VND from the previous session./.

VNA
#commercial banks #reference exchange rate #State Bank of Vietnam #Vietcombank #BIDV
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