Business

Vietnam showcases capital market reforms to global investors in Singapore

Addressing the seminar, SSC Chairwoman Vu Thi Chan Phuong said Vietnam maintained macroeconomic stability throughout 2025 and into early 2026, with inflation kept under control and economic growth remaining robust, creating favourable conditions for stock market expansion.

Chairwoman of the State Securities Commission Vu Thi Chan Phuong delivers opening remarks at the seminar. (Photo: State Securities Commission)
Chairwoman of the State Securities Commission Vu Thi Chan Phuong delivers opening remarks at the seminar. (Photo: State Securities Commission)

Singapore (VNA) – Vietnam’s State Securities Commission (SSC) outlined the country’s capital market development agenda to international investors at a seminar in Singapore on June 2, held as part of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam’s state visit to the city-state.

The event drew around 100 representatives from global investment funds, financial institutions, custodian banks and regional market participants.

Addressing the seminar, SSC Chairwoman Vu Thi Chan Phuong said Vietnam maintained macroeconomic stability throughout 2025 and into early 2026, with inflation kept under control and economic growth remaining robust, creating favourable conditions for stock market expansion.

The SSC reported that Vietnam’s stock market capitalisation had reached roughly 410 billion USD by mid-May, while average daily turnover on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange stood at about 1.2 billion USD. The market has also witnessed a growing pipeline of IPOs and listings, alongside increasing interest from foreign-invested enterprises considering listings in Vietnam.

Phuong highlighted ongoing reforms aimed at improving market access for foreign investors, including the rollout of a non-prefunding mechanism for foreign institutional investors and streamlined procedures for opening indirect investment and securities trading accounts.

She noted that the new securities market IT system, launched in May last year, has enhanced operational efficiency and strengthened the market’s capacity to support future growth. Efforts to secure an upgrade in market classification, expand the fund management industry and improve investor education are also progressing in parallel.

​Looking ahead, the SSC plans to further refine the legal framework, broaden the range of modern financial products and services, improve investor quality and deepen engagement with international investors. Near-term priorities include the implementation of a central counterparty partner (CCP) mechanism, targeted for launch in the first quarter of 2027, alongside proposed amendments to the Securities Law and related regulations to improve the investment environment, review foreign ownership limits and strengthen market oversight.

International investors and financial institutions welcomed Vietnam’s reform agenda, recognising the capital market’s growing role as a key source of medium- and long-term financing for the economy. Discussions focused on the market upgrade roadmap, CCP implementation, omnibus trading accounts (OTA), corporate bond market development, risk-management instruments and foreign exchange market expansion.

SSC Vice Chairman Bui Hoang Hai briefed participants on efforts to align Vietnam’s market infrastructure with international standards. These include the development of OTA and CCP frameworks, as well as connectivity systems linking securities firms and custodian banks to facilitate transaction processing and improve market accessibility for foreign investors.

The measures form part of Vietnam’s Stock Market Development Strategy to 2030, which aims to build a modern, transparent, efficient and internationally integrated capital market capable of meeting the economy’s evolving funding needs.​

During its programme in Singapore, the SSC also held discussions with MSCI, the Association of Global Custodians and other international financial institutions on market upgrade criteria, CCP implementation, foreign investor access and measures to support the sustainable development of Vietnam’s capital market./.

VNA
#Singapore #State Securities Commission #Vietnam's stock market #securities market Singapore Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

See more

Ho Chi Minh City promotes cooperation with Italian partners

Ho Chi Minh City promotes cooperation with Italian partners

Ho Chi Minh City hopes to expand Italian-language education, promote exchanges among students, lecturers and experts, and continue coordinating in organising cultural, artistic, culinary, fashion, sports and tourism activities to strengthen people-to-people ties.

Visitors to the Innovation and Startup Exhibition within the framework of the Danang Innovation Startup Festival 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang opens runway for startup investment

According to Tiffany Hoang, Chapter Lead of the Stellar Vietnam fund, three key factors are drawing the attention of investment funds to Vietnam and Da Nang in particular.

A worker of the Dong Nai Rubber Corporation harvest rubber latex. (Photo: VNA)

Global rubber prices surge, raising hopes for Vietnamese exporters

Rising geopolitical tensions and tightening supply are driving global rubber prices to their highest since 2017, creating opportunities for Vietnam’s industry, though experts urge exporters to diversify markets and meet sustainability standards to fully benefit.

Sellers learn about products at the event (Photo: VNA)

Amazon moves from sales channel to brand builder for Vietnamese exporters

With its strong manufacturing base, abundant raw materials, and rapidly growing digital commerce ecosystem, Vietnam can become a leading e-commerce export hub in Southeast Asia. Through platforms such as Amazon, Vietnamese products can not only increase export turnover but also gradually build globally competitive brands capable of conquering global markets.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting on the Vietnam International Financial Centre. (Photo: VNA)

PM orders breakthrough mechanisms for VIFC in June

VIFC development still faces challenges amid a complex global environment, with financial centres worldwide competing intensely for capital. As a late entrant, Vietnam must adopt sufficiently strong mechanisms and policies to attract investors while maintaining effective oversight, controlling risks, safeguarding macroeconomic stability and ensuring sustainable growth.

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) releases the 2025 Business Law Flow Report on June 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

VCCI report points to unprecedented pace of business law reforms

A defining feature of the year was the Politburo's issuance of four major resolutions covering science, technology and innovation, international integration, law-making and law enforcement reform, and private sector development. VCCI said the resolutions signalled a broader shift in governance, with policymaking increasingly focused on enabling growth, fostering innovation and unlocking development resources.

Production of printed circuit boards (PCBs) for electronic devices at the factory of Mektec Manufacturing Vietnam Co., Ltd, a Japanese-owned enterprise, in the Thang Long II Industrial Park, My Hao ward, Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)

Stronger local linkages key to unlocking greater value from FDI

Experts said Vietnam should introduce targeted incentives to attract investment in high-tech industries, renewable energy, green growth and the circular economy, while tightening screening of projects that are resource-intensive, environmentally damaging or generate limited added value.

Electric vehicle charging stations and battery-swapping kiosks are becoming increasingly common across streets, parking areas and residential neighbourhoods in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

North – South Expressway expands EV charging infrastructure

ccording to the Department for Roads of Vietnam, the Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) is investing in nine rest stops. At the Mai Son–National Highway 45 rest area, 10 charging points have been installed on each side of the expressway. Each point has two charging ports, providing 20 EV charging spaces on each side.

Vietnamese durian is set to enter India’s 1.4-billion-consumer market. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese durian gains access to new markets

Le Anh Trung, Chairman of the Dak Lak Durian Association, said durian remains a relatively new product for Indian consumers. While the market is highly segmented, India has a large and growing middle- and upper-income population with the purchasing power to support premium fruit imports.