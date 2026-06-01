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Bilingual book, exhibition honour Ho Chi Minh’s legacy

Bilingual book, exhibition honour Ho Chi Minh’s legacy

The book “Nguyen Ai Quoc – Ho Chi Minh and Russia” on display at the launch (Photo: VNA)
The book “Nguyen Ai Quoc – Ho Chi Minh and Russia” on display at the launch (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietnamese-Russian bilingual book titled “Nguyen Ai Quoc – Ho Chi Minh and Russia” was launched in Hanoi on June 1 alongside a photo exhibition featuring 115 images of President Ho Chi Minh's activities at the Presidential Palace.

The events, organised by the Ho Chi Minh Presidential Relic Site at the Presidential Palace, are part of activities marking the 115th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s departure to seek a path for national salvation (June 5, 1911–2026) and towards the centenary of the publication of Duong Kach Menh (1927–2027).

Published on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Russia (1950–2026), the bilingual photo book presents a comprehensive account of Nguyen Ai Quoc – Ho Chi Minh’s activities in the former Soviet Union from the early 20th century until his passing.

Featuring more than 200 documents, photographs, and manuscripts from the Russian side, the publication highlights Ho Chi Minh’s role and influence in fostering Vietnam–Russia relations throughout history while reaffirming the enduring friendship between the two nations.

The book also portrays President Ho Chi Minh – a national liberation hero, an eminent cultural figure, a great friend of the Russian people and an outstanding disciple of Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, helping readers, particularly younger generations, better understand the historical significance and lasting value of Vietnam – Russia ties.

Meanwhile, the photo exhibition introduces the public to 115 remarkable archival photos collected and selected by the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace. The images offer vivid and authentic glimpses into President Ho Chi Minh’s domestic and foreign affairs activities, as well as moments from his daily life within the Presidential Palace grounds, where he lived and worked during the final 15 years of his life from 1954 to 1969.

The 115 photos are not only valuable historical records but also a bridge to cherished memories of the late leader. They serve as a reminder of his simple yet noble life, his closeness to the people, and his unwavering devotion to the nation. His legacy continues to inspire generations of Vietnamese people and friends around the world.

Through this series of activities, the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace continues to affirm its role as a living heritage education centre that connects the past, present and future while promoting the values of Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle in contemporary society./.

VNA
#President Ho Chi Minh #President Ho Chi Minh's legacy #bilingual book #Nguyen Ai Quoc – Ho Chi Minh and Russia #Vietnam – Russia relations
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