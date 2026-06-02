US veteran launches bilingual poetry collection, art exhibition in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Writers’ Association Publishing House on June 2 launched the Vietnamese-English bilingual poetry collection "Su me dam của Ho Guom" (The Ecstasy of Ho Guom) and an art exhibition by American poet Bruce Weigl in Hanoi.



The 280-page collection, translated into Vietnamese by poet Tran Le Khanh, brings together works inspired by Weigl’s experiences, observations and reflections on Hanoi.



Born in Ohio in 1948, Weigl served in Vietnam during 1967–1968. He later became one of the most prominent anti-war voices in post-war American literature and a close friend of Vietnam and its people.



Over his literary career, Weigl has published 14 poetry collections, twice been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry, and received prestigious awards including the Lannan Literary Award, the Robert Creeley Award and the Paterson Poetry Prize. Since 1988, he has frequently returned to Hanoi for writing and translation.



His name is closely associated with poems on the Vietnam War, notably Song of Napalm, which reflects on the devastation of war and the human search for redemption. In 2024, he was awarded the Friendship Order by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam in recognition of his contributions to promoting Vietnamese literature and strengthening cultural and literary exchanges between Vietnam and the US.



In "The Ecstasy of Ho Guom", Weigl presents Hanoia through the eyes of a former soldier from the “other side,” where memories of war, guilt, repentance and a profound love for Vietnam converge.



Speaking at the launch, poet Nguyen Quang Thieu, President of the Vietnam Writers’ Association, described Weigl’s journey to Vietnam as extraordinary. Nearly 60 years ago, American soldier Weigl came to Vietnam and participated in the war. However, during his return visits to Vietnam after 1975, he brought with him poems about Vietnam and a deep love for this land.



What is special about Weigl's poetry is that he doesn't describe Hanoi directly, but rather explores a new Hanoi from the most familiar things, Thieu said.



Thieu also highly praised Khanh's translation for preserving both the clarity of the Vietnamese language and the important characteristics of Weigl's poetry.



Alongside the book launch, the exhibition showcases paintings depicting Vietnam and Hanoi, capturing simple yet inspiring moments of everyday life through the eyes of an American veteran./.

VNA