Prime Minister chairs Government’s regular meeting for May

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 3 chaired the Government’s regular meeting for May, reviewing the country’s socio-economic performance in May and the first five months of the year, and outlining key tasks and solutions for the coming period.



In addition to reviewing socio-economic developments, the meeting is scheduled to focus on the implementation of the Government’s work programme and the progress of key tasks related to institutional reform, science and technology development, innovation, national digital transformation, the implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 57, as well as resolutions and conclusions issued by the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly and the Government.



The PM urged Government members to conduct in-depth analyses of shortcomings, obstacles and bottlenecks, particularly in administrative procedures and institutional development. He noted that considerable resources and attention had recently been devoted to law-making and institutional reform, resulting in a significant increase in the number of draft laws and resolutions submitted to the NA and improvements in the quality of preparation.



However, he stressed that substantial work remains ahead, especially in translating Party guidelines and NA requirements into specific legal frameworks and practical policies. Delays in processing legal documents, decrees and implementing circulars, he warned, could hinder the institutionalisation and effective implementation of major policies. Ministries and sectors were therefore instructed to address outstanding legal documents and strengthen accountability among leaders in charge of legislative and institutional work.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the Government’s regular meeting for May on June 3 (Photo: VNA)

Regarding socio-economic development, PM Hung noted that while macroeconomic stability has been maintained and inflation remains under control, several issues require close attention. Growth in certain sectors and industries has fallen short of expectations, while industrial production, agriculture, trade, services, exports and imports in some areas have yet to meet established targets.



He called on ministries and agencies to carefully assess underlying causes and propose stronger and more effective policy responses. Based on the outcomes of the meeting, the Government will issue a resolution detailing specific tasks and measures aimed at accelerating growth during the remaining months of the year.



The Government leader also announced that Deputy Prime Ministers will directly work with ministries, localities and economic sectors recording slower-than-expected growth in order to remove obstacles and support production and business activities. Particular attention will be paid to industry, agriculture, exports and key export commodities showing signs of slowing growth or decline.



Addressing the implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024 on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation, PM Hung praised the innovative approaches adopted by relevant agencies, especially the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Science and Technology. At the same time, he emphasised the need to further improve institutions and policy frameworks, develop digital infrastructure and data resources, and create the necessary conditions for science, technology, innovation and digital transformation to become new drivers of economic growth./.