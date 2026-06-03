Travel

Authority calls for stronger management of outbound tourism activities

To strengthen state management of outbound travel services, VNAT urged tour operators to strictly comply with regulations governing tourism, immigration and related legal provisions.

The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) gathers a large number of outbound travel service providers. (Photo: nhandan.vn)
The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) gathers a large number of outbound travel service providers. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) has called for stronger oversight of outbound tourism activities to improve the effectiveness of state management over international travel services and ensure that overseas tours for Vietnamese citizens are conducted safely, responsibly and in accordance with the law.

In an official document sent to international travel service providers, VNAT noted that outbound tourism has continued to grow, helping promote international exchanges and meet increasing demand for travel, study and cultural experiences abroad.

However, alongside positive developments, authorities have found cases in which individuals have used tourism as a pretext for travelling overseas for purposes other than those declared, including illegal residence or employment. Such practices pose risks to travellers’ interests, the reputation of travel companies and the image of Vietnamese tourism.

To strengthen state management of outbound travel services, VNAT urged tour operators to strictly comply with regulations governing tourism, immigration and related legal provisions. Overseas tours must be organised within the scope of licensed business activities and in line with registered travel programmes.

Travel companies were also requested to strengthen traveller management before, during and after tours by carefully reviewing customer information and improving oversight of travel records, contracts and itineraries. Businesses should promptly identify cases that may present high risks or show signs of attempting to use tourism activities for other purposes.

VNAT stressed that travel companies must not organise, facilitate, support or conceal any activities involving the misuse of tourism programmes for illegal migration, unlawful employment or other violations of foreign laws.

The authority also called for greater accountability among travel managers, tour guides and group leaders in supervising tour groups. Companies should closely monitor travellers throughout their journeys and proactively coordinate with foreign partners and relevant authorities to address any issue emerging.

In addition, tour operators were urged to strengthen awareness-raising efforts to ensure travellers comply with both Vietnamese laws and regulations in destination countries, including rules related to immigration, residence, security, public order, conduct and personal safety.

In cases involving Vietnamese tourists overseas, businesses are asked to work closely with Vietnamese representative missions abroad, local authorities and relevant organisations while promptly reporting incidents to VNAT and competent agencies for coordinated handling.

VNAT also encouraged travel companies to regularly review and improve risk management procedures, strengthen legal compliance and professional ethics, and enhance the sense of responsibility in international travel operations./.

VNA
#international travel services #outbound tourism #Vietnam tourism #Vietnam National Authority of Tourism
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