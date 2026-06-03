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Vietnam, Angola strengthen practical cooperation across multiple fields

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 3 received Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs Téte António in Hanoi during the latter's official visit to Vietnam.

#Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs Téte António #Vietnam #Angola
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Top leader stresses growth and social harmony must go hand in hand

Top leader stresses growth and social harmony must go hand in hand

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 3 chaired a working session with the Central Public Security Party Committee and relevant agencies on a project to build an orderly, disciplined, safe, healthy, civilised, harmonious and developed society in the new era. The project will be submitted to the Politburo before being reported to the Party Central Committee for consideration and issuance of a resolution.

Experts urge measures to curb inflation and sustain growth

Experts urge measures to curb inflation and sustain growth

Given the volatile global economy, inflationary pressures are mounting as energy and input material prices rise. The challenge of keeping inflation under control while maintaining growth targets is becoming increasingly demanding for Vietnam. The Government and ministries are rolling out a range of coordinated measures to ensure macroeconomic stability and create room for sustainable growth.

Young Vietnamese artists unite for a sustainable future

Young Vietnamese artists unite for a sustainable future

Music, dance and visual arts are emerging as powerful platforms for Vietnam’s younger generation to speak up about sustainable development. Through the “Plug in to Evolution” campaign, launched by the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam under the Global Gateway initiative, young artists are using contemporary creative expression to tell the story of a greener future.

Lai Chau showcases potential for adventure tourism

Lai Chau showcases potential for adventure tourism

Lai Chau, Vietnam’s westernmost province, captivates visitors with its rich cultural heritage and spectacular mountain landscapes. Wrapped in clouds for much of the year and blessed with a climate that can deliver four seasons in a single day, its towering peaks have become both a challenge for adventurers and a symbol of the province’s wild natural beauty.

Vietnam, Philippines elevate economic ties

Vietnam, Philippines elevate economic ties

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on June 1 called for new breakthroughs in trade, investment, and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and the Philippines, saying these sectors should become key drivers of bilateral relations.

Experts address consumer concerns over E10 biofuel

Experts address consumer concerns over E10 biofuel

Since June 1, E10 biofuel gasoline has officially been sold nationwide, completely replacing conventional mineral gasoline. However, many consumers still have concerns about its impact on engine durability, fuel consumption, and potential risks associated with its use. So, is using E10 gasoline really something to worry about?

Folk games bring families together at Temple of Literature

Folk games bring families together at Temple of Literature

Within the heritage space of the Temple of Literature, “A Day of Strolling” programme offered children an unforgettable memory filled with traditional folk games, crafts, and cultural experiences alongside family and friends.

From Ho Chi Minh’s letter to today’s care for children

From Ho Chi Minh’s letter to today’s care for children

Vietnam celebrated its first International Children’s Day on June 1, 1950. Despite the hardships of the resistance war against French colonial rule, President Ho Chi Minh took time to write a letter to children across the country.

Top Vietnamese leader arrives in Philippines for state visit

Top Vietnamese leader arrives in Philippines for state visit

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Manila on May 31 afternoon, beginning a state visit to the Philippines at the invitation of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and his spouse.

Vietnamese leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, meets community in Singapore

Vietnamese leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, meets community in Singapore

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on May 30 laid flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the statue and memorial plaque dedicated to him within the campus of the Asian Civilisations Museum, as part of the leader’s state visit to Singapore and attendance at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue.

Hue offers visitors a healing journey

Hue offers visitors a healing journey

Vietnam’s tourism map features many vibrant destinations with modern and lively experiences. Yet amid that trend, Hue is choosing a different path - slower, quieter and deeper. Beyond being a land of heritage, Hue is gradually shaping itself into a destination for meditation, spiritual and healing tourism.