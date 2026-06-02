Deputy PM demands E10 biofuel quality, full consumer protection

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Lai Chau showcases potential for adventure tourism
Lai Chau, Vietnam’s westernmost province, captivates visitors with its rich cultural heritage and spectacular mountain landscapes. Wrapped in clouds for much of the year and blessed with a climate that can deliver four seasons in a single day, its towering peaks have become both a challenge for adventurers and a symbol of the province’s wild natural beauty.
Vietnam, Philippines elevate economic ties
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on June 1 called for new breakthroughs in trade, investment, and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and the Philippines, saying these sectors should become key drivers of bilateral relations.
Folk games bring families together at Temple of Literature
Within the heritage space of the Temple of Literature, “A Day of Strolling” programme offered children an unforgettable memory filled with traditional folk games, crafts, and cultural experiences alongside family and friends.
Vietnam-Sweden film week delights young audiences
The Vietnam Film Institute, in collaboration with the Embassy of Sweden, opened the Vietnam-Sweden Children’s Film Week on June 1.
From Ho Chi Minh’s letter to today’s care for children
Vietnam celebrated its first International Children’s Day on June 1, 1950. Despite the hardships of the resistance war against French colonial rule, President Ho Chi Minh took time to write a letter to children across the country.
Top Vietnamese leader meets Philippines-based organisations, businesses
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam met with representatives of some organisations and businesses in the Philippines on May 31 afternoon, part of his state visit to the archipelagic nation.
Top Vietnamese leader arrives in Philippines for state visit
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Manila on May 31 afternoon, beginning a state visit to the Philippines at the invitation of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and his spouse.
Vietnamese leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, meets community in Singapore
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on May 30 laid flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the statue and memorial plaque dedicated to him within the campus of the Asian Civilisations Museum, as part of the leader’s state visit to Singapore and attendance at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue.
Hue offers visitors a healing journey
Vietnam’s tourism map features many vibrant destinations with modern and lively experiences. Yet amid that trend, Hue is choosing a different path - slower, quieter and deeper. Beyond being a land of heritage, Hue is gradually shaping itself into a destination for meditation, spiritual and healing tourism.
Dien Bien taps into agricultural tourism potential
Alongside the development of historical and community-based tourism, Dien Bien province has recently been promoting agricultural tourism as a promising new direction.
Community art space by Hoan Kiem Lake
At the Octagonal House by Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi, a community art programme has brought residents and visitors a vibrant cultural experience in the heart of the capital.
Technology set to become key pillar in Vietnam–Singapore cooperation
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam has affirmed that technology cooperation is set to become a major pillar of relations between Vietnam and Singapore in the coming period.
Vietnam - Key player in regional and global affairs
One of the highlights of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s on-going visit to Singapore is his participation in and keynote policy speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue. This is set to mark the first time a Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President will attend and deliver a major address at a multilateral regional security forum.
Hanoi’s traditional craft villages gain global recognition
From heritage preservation to cultural industry development, Hanoi is tapping into its cultural strengths for sustainable growth. As a land famed for its traditional crafts, the Vietnamese capital continues to cement its place on the global creative and cultural map, with four craft villages now joining the World Crafts Cities Network.
Ho Chi Minh City attempts to preserve century-old architectural heritage
After more than 10 months of restoration, a century-old Teochew heritage complex in Ho Chi Minh City has officially reopened. The reopening marks the revival of a historic architectural heritage site while preserving the traditions and cultural identity of the city’s Teochew Chinese community.
Top leader attends Vietnam-Thailand business forum in Bangkok
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attended the Thailand – Vietnam Business Forum 2026 in Bangkok on May 28 afternoon, alongside Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, senior officials from both countries and representatives of nearly 700 Vietnamese and Thai businesses.
Vietnam, Thailand to foster cooperation in potential areas
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met with the press on May 28 in Bangkok to announce the results of their talks.
Thai PM welcomes Vietnamese Party, State leader
An official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation was held at the Thai Government House in Bangkok on the morning of May 28. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse presided over the ceremony.
Production-market linkages – Key to sustainable agricultural production
At present, many fruits in Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding localities are entering peak harvest season. However, as supply rises sharply while consumption remains slow and exports face difficulties, agricultural product prices have continued to fall significantly, placing heavy pressure on farmers. In this context, production-market linkages are seen as an effective solution.
Vietnam aims for high-quality, sustainable FDI
Foreign direct investment (FDI) currently contributes more than 20 percent of Vietnam’s GDP and accounts for up to 70 percent of the country’s total export turnover, making it an important driving force for economic restructuring. In the current context, Vietnam’s requirement for foreign investment is to attract high-quality capital flows associated with technology cooperation and the creation of sustainable production ecosystems.