Community art space by Hoan Kiem Lake

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Hue offers visitors a healing journey
Vietnam’s tourism map features many vibrant destinations with modern and lively experiences. Yet amid that trend, Hue is choosing a different path - slower, quieter and deeper. Beyond being a land of heritage, Hue is gradually shaping itself into a destination for meditation, spiritual and healing tourism.
Dien Bien taps into agricultural tourism potential
Alongside the development of historical and community-based tourism, Dien Bien province has recently been promoting agricultural tourism as a promising new direction.
Technology set to become key pillar in Vietnam–Singapore cooperation
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam has affirmed that technology cooperation is set to become a major pillar of relations between Vietnam and Singapore in the coming period.
Vietnam - Key player in regional and global affairs
One of the highlights of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s on-going visit to Singapore is his participation in and keynote policy speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue. This is set to mark the first time a Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President will attend and deliver a major address at a multilateral regional security forum.
Hanoi’s traditional craft villages gain global recognition
From heritage preservation to cultural industry development, Hanoi is tapping into its cultural strengths for sustainable growth. As a land famed for its traditional crafts, the Vietnamese capital continues to cement its place on the global creative and cultural map, with four craft villages now joining the World Crafts Cities Network.
Ho Chi Minh City attempts to preserve century-old architectural heritage
After more than 10 months of restoration, a century-old Teochew heritage complex in Ho Chi Minh City has officially reopened. The reopening marks the revival of a historic architectural heritage site while preserving the traditions and cultural identity of the city’s Teochew Chinese community.
Top leader attends Vietnam-Thailand business forum in Bangkok
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attended the Thailand – Vietnam Business Forum 2026 in Bangkok on May 28 afternoon, alongside Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, senior officials from both countries and representatives of nearly 700 Vietnamese and Thai businesses.
Vietnam, Thailand to foster cooperation in potential areas
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met with the press on May 28 in Bangkok to announce the results of their talks.
Thai PM welcomes Vietnamese Party, State leader
An official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation was held at the Thai Government House in Bangkok on the morning of May 28. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse presided over the ceremony.
Production-market linkages – Key to sustainable agricultural production
At present, many fruits in Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding localities are entering peak harvest season. However, as supply rises sharply while consumption remains slow and exports face difficulties, agricultural product prices have continued to fall significantly, placing heavy pressure on farmers. In this context, production-market linkages are seen as an effective solution.
Vietnam aims for high-quality, sustainable FDI
Foreign direct investment (FDI) currently contributes more than 20 percent of Vietnam’s GDP and accounts for up to 70 percent of the country’s total export turnover, making it an important driving force for economic restructuring. In the current context, Vietnam’s requirement for foreign investment is to attract high-quality capital flows associated with technology cooperation and the creation of sustainable production ecosystems.
Bao Loc taps into high-tech future for wild orchid industry
What began as a passion for collecting wild orchids has now become a high-income industry for many growers in Bao Loc in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong. Orchid farmers are also transforming their cultivation methods by applying technology to preserve rare species and create products that better meet market demand.
Vietnamese manufacturers join global supply chains
Nearly 20 Vietnamese firms have recently joined the Hannover Messe 2026 in Germany, one of the world’s leading industrial technology fairs.
Party General Secretary, State President arrives in Bangkok, continuing official visit to Thailand
Following their activities in Udon Thani province, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on May 27 afternoon, continuing their official visit to Thailand.
Top Vietnamese leader visits Ho Chi Minh memorial site
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, on May 27 offered incense and flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Udon Thani, as part of his three-day official visit to Thailand.
Vietnam targets research capacity in world’s top 5%
The Ministry of Science and Technology has approved a programme on excellent basic research in the natural sciences, setting the goal for Vietnam to develop by 2030 at least one research direction that approaches the world’s top 5% in terms of scientific impact, rising to at least three such directions by 2035.
Vietnam, Philippines deepen strategic partnership
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of the country are scheduled to pay a state visit to the Philippines from May 31 to June 1.
Vietnam-Singapore ties become model for regional cooperation
Vietnam-Singapore ties have evolved into one of Southeast Asia’s most progressive partnerships ahead of the State visit by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to Singapore from May 29-31.
Two foreign suspects arrested within 72 hours after fatal shooting in Ho Chi Minh City
Ho Chi Minh City Police on May 26 announced the results of an investigation into a fatal shooting that took place on May 21 in Ben Thanh ward, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured.
PM calls for breakthrough mechanisms for Can Tho development
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 26 urged the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to explore special and breakthrough policies and mechanisms to promote its comprehensive development, and pilot investment in several emerging and high-potential sectors.