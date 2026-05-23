From tradition to digitalisation: Elevating Vietnamese goods

Hanoi (VNA) - For many years, the campaign “Vietnamese people prioritise using Vietnamese goods” has played an important role in promoting domestic consumption and supporting local businesses. Today, alongside traditional trade fairs and distribution channels, digital platforms are creating new opportunities for Vietnamese products to increase their competitiveness.

Story-driven branding: A new way to conquer domestic market

Vietnam’s e-commerce sector is expanding rapidly and has become a major driver of the digital economy. In 2025, the market is estimated at 32 billion USD, accounting for nearly 12% of total retail sales, with annual growth exceeding 20%, among the highest in Southeast Asia. This growth is fuelled by improved technology infrastructure and changing consumer habits, including increasing demand for online shopping, cashless payments and story-driven product experiences.

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Livestream selling, short videos and interactive content are emerging as effective tools for promoting Vietnamese products, especially regional specialties. Livestream programmes organised during the 2026 Hung Vuong Fair in Phu Tho province and campaigns promoting Gia Lai agricultural products generated strong public interest, closing thousands of orders within only a few hours.

Nguyen Dinh Kha, Deputy Director of Gia Lai’s Department of Industry and Trade, said livestreaming had become a “strategic weapon” for boosting agricultural sales and transforming traditional business models in the digital economy.

Another notable initiative is the “Vitality of Vietnamese Goods” exhibition and livestream programme launched in Hanoi by the Department of Domestic Market Management and Development. The programme combines product displays with livestream sessions featuring officials, celebrities and influencers to help promote Vietnamese goods more effectively. During the first livestream event in February 2026, more than 1,020 orders were recorded, while another livestream in March attracted nearly 500 orders in just three hours.

A key feature of these livestream programmes is the focus on storytelling. Products are introduced with stories about their origins, cultural identity, and local traditions, helping consumers connect more deeply with Vietnamese goods. Specialties such as fermented pork, herbal tea, Thai Nguyen tea and LadolVita chocolate are promoted not only as products but also as symbols of regional culture and pride.

Promoting e-commerce, expanding market opportunities for Vietnamese products

The Agency for Domestic Market Management and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade organises a supply-demand connectivity event to promote Vietnamese goods. (Photo: qdnd)

Vietnam is forecast to become one of the region’s largest retail markets in the coming years, with e-commerce projected to reach 50 billion USD by 2030. However, challenges remain. According to Tran Huu Linh, Director of the Department of Domestic Market Management and Development, despite their improved quality and designs, many local specialty products are still not properly promoted, limiting their access to the market.

To achieve the target of increasing retail sales and consumer service revenue by 13–15% in 2026, he said the Ministry of Industry and Trade will focus on improving market development policies; strengthening trade infrastructure; implementing consumer demand stimulation programmes; and enhancing market supervision. In particular, trade promotion programmes associated with e-commerce and online sales will continue to be accelerated in order to expand distribution channels and bring Vietnamese products closer to consumers.

Notably, the “Vitality of Vietnamese Goods” exhibition and livestream event will be held every two weeks throughout 2026. Each session will last from three to five days and feature a flexible and diverse series of activities, helping create new highlights and attract the attention of consumers and tourists.

Experts noted that consumers are consciously choosing Vietnamese goods, but businesses must continue prioritising quality and consumer trust over short-term profits. As global economic uncertainties persist, the domestic market is expected to remain an important pillar of growth, with e-commerce helping expand consumption channels and enhance the competitiveness of Vietnamese businesses./.