Top leader stresses growth and social harmony must go hand in hand

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Port Said remains significant milestone in revolutionary life of President Ho Chi Minh: Egyptian official
More than a century after young patriot Nguyen Tat Thanh set foot in the Egyptian port city of Port Said during his journey to seek a path for national salvation, that historic stop continues to be remembered by Egyptian scholars and politicians as a significant milestone in the revolutionary life of President Ho Chi Minh.
People with great works exhibited at Ho Chi Minh Museum
Outstanding Vietnamese people from various fields are being honoured at an exhibition entitled Ordinary but Noble Examples at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi.
PM orders breakthrough mechanisms for International Financial Centre in June
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called for the issuance of new regulations in June to establish breakthrough mechanisms for the rapid deployment of key financial products and services at the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC).
Experts urge measures to curb inflation and sustain growth
Given the volatile global economy, inflationary pressures are mounting as energy and input material prices rise. The challenge of keeping inflation under control while maintaining growth targets is becoming increasingly demanding for Vietnam. The Government and ministries are rolling out a range of coordinated measures to ensure macroeconomic stability and create room for sustainable growth.
Young Vietnamese artists unite for a sustainable future
Music, dance and visual arts are emerging as powerful platforms for Vietnam’s younger generation to speak up about sustainable development. Through the “Plug in to Evolution” campaign, launched by the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam under the Global Gateway initiative, young artists are using contemporary creative expression to tell the story of a greener future.
Deputy PM demands E10 biofuel quality, full consumer protection
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc underscored consumer protection as a top priority while chairing a June 2 review of the nationwide rollout of E10 biofuel.
Lai Chau showcases potential for adventure tourism
Lai Chau, Vietnam’s westernmost province, captivates visitors with its rich cultural heritage and spectacular mountain landscapes. Wrapped in clouds for much of the year and blessed with a climate that can deliver four seasons in a single day, its towering peaks have become both a challenge for adventurers and a symbol of the province’s wild natural beauty.
Vietnam, Philippines elevate economic ties
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on June 1 called for new breakthroughs in trade, investment, and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and the Philippines, saying these sectors should become key drivers of bilateral relations.
Experts address consumer concerns over E10 biofuel
Since June 1, E10 biofuel gasoline has officially been sold nationwide, completely replacing conventional mineral gasoline. However, many consumers still have concerns about its impact on engine durability, fuel consumption, and potential risks associated with its use. So, is using E10 gasoline really something to worry about?
Folk games bring families together at Temple of Literature
Within the heritage space of the Temple of Literature, “A Day of Strolling” programme offered children an unforgettable memory filled with traditional folk games, crafts, and cultural experiences alongside family and friends.
Vietnam-Sweden film week delights young audiences
The Vietnam Film Institute, in collaboration with the Embassy of Sweden, opened the Vietnam-Sweden Children’s Film Week on June 1.
From Ho Chi Minh’s letter to today’s care for children
Vietnam celebrated its first International Children’s Day on June 1, 1950. Despite the hardships of the resistance war against French colonial rule, President Ho Chi Minh took time to write a letter to children across the country.
Top Vietnamese leader meets Philippines-based organisations, businesses
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam met with representatives of some organisations and businesses in the Philippines on May 31 afternoon, part of his state visit to the archipelagic nation.
Top Vietnamese leader arrives in Philippines for state visit
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Manila on May 31 afternoon, beginning a state visit to the Philippines at the invitation of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and his spouse.
Vietnamese leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, meets community in Singapore
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on May 30 laid flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the statue and memorial plaque dedicated to him within the campus of the Asian Civilisations Museum, as part of the leader’s state visit to Singapore and attendance at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue.
Hue offers visitors a healing journey
Vietnam’s tourism map features many vibrant destinations with modern and lively experiences. Yet amid that trend, Hue is choosing a different path - slower, quieter and deeper. Beyond being a land of heritage, Hue is gradually shaping itself into a destination for meditation, spiritual and healing tourism.
Dien Bien taps into agricultural tourism potential
Alongside the development of historical and community-based tourism, Dien Bien province has recently been promoting agricultural tourism as a promising new direction.
Community art space by Hoan Kiem Lake
At the Octagonal House by Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi, a community art programme has brought residents and visitors a vibrant cultural experience in the heart of the capital.
Technology set to become key pillar in Vietnam–Singapore cooperation
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam has affirmed that technology cooperation is set to become a major pillar of relations between Vietnam and Singapore in the coming period.
Vietnam - Key player in regional and global affairs
One of the highlights of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s on-going visit to Singapore is his participation in and keynote policy speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue. This is set to mark the first time a Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President will attend and deliver a major address at a multilateral regional security forum.