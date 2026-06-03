Politics

Vietnam, Philippines move to implement newly signed defence cooperation memorandum

The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence would continue to create favourable conditions for the armies of both countries to deepen practical and effective defence cooperation in the years to come.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (centre, right) and General Romeo Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, at their meeting in Hanoi on June 3, 2026. (Photo: qdnd.vn)
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (centre, right) and General Romeo Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, at their meeting in Hanoi on June 3, 2026. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang received General Romeo Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, in Hanoi on June 3 during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.

At the meeting, Giang, who is also a Politburo member and Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, welcomed the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding on bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries’ defence ministries.

He described the agreement as proof of the efforts by the armed forces of both countries to put into action the shared understandings reached by their high-ranking leaders on military and defence cooperation. The signing also serves as a meaningful activity in celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Philippines (July 12, 1976 – 2026).

Expressing satisfaction with the increasingly substantive cooperation, particularly in politics, diplomacy, defence, security, trade and investment, as well as their mutual support at multilateral forums, Giang voiced confidence that the Philippines would successfully fulfil its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026.

He also congratulated the Armed Forces of the Philippines on successfully hosting a number of ASEAN military and defence meetings in 2026, contributing to regional solidarity and reinforcing ASEAN’s centrality.

For his part, Brawner briefed his host on the outcomes of earlier talks with General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence.

He stressed that the newly signed memorandum of understanding provides an important framework for strengthening bilateral defence ties.

Commending the outcomes of the talks, Giang acknowledged the positive progress achieved in defence cooperation in recent years. He proposed that both sides continue to work closely together to implement the common perceptions reached by high-ranking leaders and the two ministries, as well as the newly signed memorandum.

The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence would continue to create favourable conditions for the armies of both countries to deepen practical and effective defence cooperation in the years to come, he said./.

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