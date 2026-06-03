Vietnam leaves strong impression at 2026 UN International Bazaar

New York (VNA) – The 2026 UN International Bazaar took place in New York on June 3, bringing together 60 booths from United Nations member states, including Vietnam.



Continuing a long-standing tradition, the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, together with the Vietnamese Spouses Club in New York, participated in the event with two booths showcasing the country’s handicrafts and cuisine.



A wide range of traditional handicrafts reflecting Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage, including ceramics, lacquerware, silk products, brocade textiles and other items, attracted considerable attention from visitors. Many products sold out early in the day.



The “Vietnamese kitchen” booth proved once again to be among the most popular attractions at the fair. Signature dishes and beverages such as Vietnamese 'banh mi', fresh spring rolls, grilled skewers, lemon tea and iced milk coffee left a lasting impression on international visitors.



Many guests praised the harmonious blend of distinctive flavours, refined preparation techniques and the unique cultural identity reflected in Vietnamese cuisine.



At the close of the event, Vietnam once again ranked among the countries making the highest revenue contributions to the organisers’ charity fund. The success of the Vietnamese booths not only helped promote the country’s image, culture and people to the international community, but also demonstrated its sense of responsibility, solidarity and active contribution to the shared activities of the UN.



The UN International Bazaar is an annual event organised by the UN Spouses Club, bringing together member states to showcase their cultures, cuisines and traditional products while raising funds for the bloc’s humanitarian and development programmes./.

VNA