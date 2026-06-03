Culture - Sports

Vietnam leaves strong impression at 2026 UN International Bazaar

A wide range of traditional handicrafts reflecting Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage, including ceramics, lacquerware, silk products, brocade textiles and other items, attracted considerable attention from visitors. Many products sold out early in the day.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and his spouse introduce Vietnamese dishes to visitors at the 2026 UN International Bazaar in New York on June 3. (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and his spouse introduce Vietnamese dishes to visitors at the 2026 UN International Bazaar in New York on June 3. (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – The 2026 UN International Bazaar took place in New York on June 3, bringing together 60 booths from United Nations member states, including Vietnam.

Continuing a long-standing tradition, the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, together with the Vietnamese Spouses Club in New York, participated in the event with two booths showcasing the country’s handicrafts and cuisine.

A wide range of traditional handicrafts reflecting Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage, including ceramics, lacquerware, silk products, brocade textiles and other items, attracted considerable attention from visitors. Many products sold out early in the day.

The “Vietnamese kitchen” booth proved once again to be among the most popular attractions at the fair. Signature dishes and beverages such as Vietnamese 'banh mi', fresh spring rolls, grilled skewers, lemon tea and iced milk coffee left a lasting impression on international visitors.

Many guests praised the harmonious blend of distinctive flavours, refined preparation techniques and the unique cultural identity reflected in Vietnamese cuisine.

At the close of the event, Vietnam once again ranked among the countries making the highest revenue contributions to the organisers’ charity fund. The success of the Vietnamese booths not only helped promote the country’s image, culture and people to the international community, but also demonstrated its sense of responsibility, solidarity and active contribution to the shared activities of the UN.

The UN International Bazaar is an annual event organised by the UN Spouses Club, bringing together member states to showcase their cultures, cuisines and traditional products while raising funds for the bloc’s humanitarian and development programmes./.

VNA
#Vietnam at 2026 UN International Bazaar #Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN #Vietnamese Spouses Club #Vietnamese cuisine Vietnam World
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Resolution in action

Related News

Ambassador Do Hung Viet addresses the reception before the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. (Photo: VNA)

UN official praises Vietnam’s preparations for 11th NPT Review Conference

United Nations Under-Secretary-General Izumi Nakamitsuon praised Vietnam’s capacity and efforts, along with those of Ambassador Do Hung Viet in his role as President of the conference, believing that Vietnam’s methodical preparations and constructive approach would steer the meeting toward tangible results that meet the expectations of the global community.

See more

Former political prisoner Le Tu Cam is moved as she views a portrait of herself, digitally restored from archival photographs and crafted from lotus leaves, on display at the Con Dao Museum. (Photo: VNA)

Digital innovation breathes new life into Vietnam’s museums

Technology is similarly enriching exhibitions at the Vietnam Women’s Museum in Hanoi. Wartime letters, a typewriter and other artefacts linked to former Vice President Nguyen Thi Binh have been digitally integrated with collections held at the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City. Through projection mapping, 3D displays and a virtual reality recreation of the Paris Peace Agreement, visitors can engage more deeply with the life and achievements of one of Vietnam’s most prominent diplomats.

At the award ceremony of the Da Nang Asian Film Festival 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang Asian Film Festival 2026: Bridging Asia and the world

The festival is expected to bring together around 900 artists, producers and film professionals from Vietnam and abroad, including more than 200 international guests. This marks the largest edition since DANAFF was first launched in 2023, highlighting its growing appeal within the film industry.

Performance showcasing excerpts from the Pon Poong festival of the Muong ethnic community in Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s culture development in digital era

Under the Politburo's Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW, issued on January 7, 2026, culture is defined as the spiritual foundation of society, an important endogenous resource, a driver of socio-economic development and a source of national soft power. In the new era, cultural values are expected to permeate all aspects of life, serving as a foundation, resource, catalyst and regulatory force for the country’s rapid and sustainable development.

Students experience virtual reality games. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese team crowned FFWS SEA esports champion

The triumph marked a breakthrough moment for Vietnamese Free Fire esports, with SECRET WAG becoming the first Vietnamese squad to lift an FFWS SEA trophy on home soil. The result underscored the rising stature and growing competitiveness of Vietnam’s esports scene in Southeast Asia.

Beyond the bustling streets of Hoi An, the waterways of Cam Thanh Nipa Palm Village offer a slower rhythm of life, where basket boats glide beneath dense green palms and the sounds of river culture still echo through the breeze. (Photo: VNA)

Cam Thanh Coconut village adds fresh charm to Da Nang

Located about 3km southeast of Hoi An and 31km from central Da Nang, the village stretches along the banks of the Hoai, Thu Bon and De Vong rivers. Combined with the area’s tropical climate, the waterways nurture a thriving nipa palm ecosystem rich in biodiversity and scenic beauty. ​

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the VBS Patronage Council, offers incense before the statue of the Buddha at birth during the Vesak celebration on May 31. (Photo: VNA)

Buddha's birthday celebration held in Ho Chi Minh City

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Van Bay extended greetings to the local Buddhist community and acknowledged the important contributions made by the city chapter of the VBS and followers to local socio-economic development.

The Vesak 2026 celebration in Hue city draws a large number of Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, followers, local residents and visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Vesak 2026 highlights Buddhism’s enduring commitment to nation in new era

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the VBS Patronage Council, called on Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, and followers to continue serving society with mindfulness and compassion, uphold the noble traditions of Vietnamese Buddhism, and spread the light of kindness to foster a better life for all.

Phan Hien and Thu Huong, the most decorated dancesport pair in Vietnam, will compete in the DanceSport Festival 2026. (Photos courtesy of Khanh Thi)

Vietnam steps into global dancesport spotlight

Among the highlights are the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) Asian Championship and the WDSF World Ranking Events, which will gather about 4,000 athletes from 37 countries and regions in the largest dancesport competition ever staged in Vietnam.

Students are taught how to perform "khen". (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Soul of Mong people’s panpipe kept alive in mountainous schools

In recent years, many localities across the Dong Van Karst Plateau have strengthened efforts to integrate traditional culture preservation into schools. "Khen" performances, linen weaving, folk songs and traditional games are gradually becoming more familiar once again to younger generations.