Politics

Inspection, supervision must be tool to maintain discipline, order: PM

Party inspection, supervision and disciplinary work must be carried out proactively, promptly, comprehensively and in a coordinated manner, in a democratic, objective, fair, cautious, rigorous, accurate and strictly enforced way, and in line with the Party’s principles, procedures, regulations, authority and working methods, the PM said.

Secretary of the Government Party Committee and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the first meeting of the Government Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term on June 3. (Photo: VNA)
Secretary of the Government Party Committee and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the first meeting of the Government Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term on June 3. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Inspection and supervision must be a core leadership function and a key mechanism to enhance governance capacity within the Government’s Party Organisation, serving as means of controlling power and maintaining discipline to ensure the effective implementation of Party policies in practice, Secretary of the Government Party Committee and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has said.

Chairing the first meeting of the Government Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term on June 3, the leader stressed that inspection and supervision should serve as a tool to maintain discipline and order, towards strengthening leadership effectiveness and meeting new task requirements.

Party inspection, supervision and disciplinary work must be carried out proactively, promptly, comprehensively and in a coordinated manner, in a democratic, objective, fair, cautious, rigorous, accurate and strictly enforced way, and in line with the Party’s principles, procedures, regulations, authority and working methods, the PM said.

He stressed that priority should be given to identifying, commending, protecting and proposing rewards for Party committees, organisations, officials and Party members who are proactive, innovative, and dare to think, act and take responsibility for the common good.

At the same time, timely warnings and preventive measures must be applied, along with strong and clear sanctions, to strictly deal with cases of shirking or avoiding responsibility, delays in addressing or advising on unresolved issues, and failures to remove bottlenecks, he added.

He underlined the request for the Government Party Committee’s Inspection Board to pioneer digital transformation, moving toward data-based inspection and supervision to improve transparency, reduce processing time, and enhance effectiveness.

Looking ahead, he noted that the remaining tasks of 2026 are highly demanding amid rapidly changing and unpredictable global and regional conditions. He requested continuous review, close monitoring, and concrete assignment of responsibilities tied to measurable outcomes, with strengthened supervision and inspection mechanisms.

He further emphasised the importance of cadre work, Party building, ideological and political education, modernisation of communication methods, and proactive efforts to understand and guide public opinion while firmly countering false and hostile narratives.

He also demanded relevant bodies to refine working programmes and inspection plans in line with newly issued resolutions and regulations by the Party Central Committee, ensuring greater feasibility and practical effectiveness across the entire Government Party Committee.

According to reports presented at the meeting, in the first six months of the year, the Government and its Party Committee effectively carried out Party building tasks and socio-economic development goals, maintained macroeconomic stability, supported the objective of achieving double-digit growth, and ensured national defence, security and external relations.

The Government Party Organisation and the Party organisations of ministries and agencies have developed and submitted to the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat assigned 2026 proposals, which basically met required quality and timelines. They also advised and contributed opinions, as required by the Party Central Committee and the National Assembly, on resolutions, conclusions, decisions, regulations, directives, reports, programmes, laws and ordinances.

Delegates discussed and provided opinions on the draft working regulations of the Government Party Committee, the draft working regulations of its Inspection Board, the inspection and supervision programme of the Government Party Committee for 2026 and the entire term, as well as a report reviewing performance in the first six months of the year and the implementation of tasks for the remaining six months./.

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