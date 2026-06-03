☕ Afternoon briefing on June 3

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 3 chaired a working session with the Central Public Security Party Committee and relevant agencies on a project to build an orderly, disciplined, safe, healthy, civilised, harmonious and developed society in the new era, which will be submitted to the Politburo before being reported to the Party Central Committee for consideration and issuance of a resolution.



General Secretary and President Lam emphasised that building a modern society is a cause of the entire people under the Party’s leadership. He stressed the need to proactively absorb the achievements of human civilisation, advanced science, technology and governance while safeguarding national independence, self-reliance, cultural identity and the socialist orientation of development. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called on ministries, sectors and localities to intensify efforts to accelerate economic growth and maintain macroeconomic stability, with the goal of achieving double-digit growth in 2026.



An overview of the Government’s regular meeting for May on June 3 (Photo: VNA)

Concluding the Government’s regular meeting for May on June 3, the Prime Minister stressed the need for coordinated and decisive actions to promote growth, accelerate institutional reform, speed up public investment disbursement, and advance science and technology, innovation and digital transformation. Read full story



– Vietnam and the Philippines have agreed to deepen their comprehensive and practical defence cooperation and effectively implement the newly signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation between the two countries' defence ministries.



The agreement was reached during talks between General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and General Romeo Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, who is on an official visit to Vietnam from June 3 to 6. Read full story



– The 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress for the 2026 – 2031 term officially began its first working day on June 3 in Hanoi, bringing together 780 delegates representing nearly 10 million union members nationwide to chart goals, tasks, and breakthroughs for the new tenure.



The three-day congress is regarded as an important political event for Vietnam’s working class and trade union organisations, marking a new development stage of the organisation as the country advances its integration and development agenda. Read full story



– Vietnam attracted 24.81 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first five months of 2026, up 34.9% year-on-year, the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance reported on June 3.



The figure includes newly registered capital, additional capital injected into existing projects, and foreign investors’ capital contributions and share purchases. Read full story



– Vietnam’s total import-export turnover reached 445.12 billion USD in the first five months of 2026, up 25% year-on-year, according to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance on June 3.



Imports and exports are handled at Lach Huyen container port in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)

In May alone, trade turnover amounted to 99.07 billion USD, rising 3.2% from the previous month and 25.8% from a year earlier. Exports increased 19.5% year-on-year in the January-May period, while imports surged 30.8%. Read full story



– Vietnam's state budget revenue reached an estimated 1.341 quadrillion VND (50.9 billion USD) in the first five months of 2026, fulfilling 53% of the annual target and posting a year-on-year increase of 15.4%, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).



Revenue collection in May alone was estimated at nearly 216.3 trillion VND, equivalent to 8.6% of the yearly plan and about 76.9% of the average monthly revenue recorded during the first four months of the year. Read full story



– Vietnam ranks among the four ASEAN countries most chosen by people in the region for travel, work, and live in, according to a survey in 2026 by Singapore’s Yusof Ishak Institute (ISEAS).



The four most preferred ASEAN member states to visit – Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam, were the same four preferred for relocation, though ranked differently. Read full story./.