Politics

Vietnam, Philippines boost defence ties after partnership upgrade

The two sides agreed to step up high-level visits and meetings, effectively maintain defence policy dialogue and military consultations, strengthen cooperation among military services and arms, promote exchanges between young officers, expand professional training and experience sharing, and enhance coordination in handling maritime issues.

General Nguyen Tan Cuong (left), Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and General Romeo Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, inspect the guard of honour of the Vietnam People's Army on June 3. (Photo: VNA)
General Nguyen Tan Cuong (left), Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and General Romeo Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, inspect the guard of honour of the Vietnam People's Army on June 3. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and the Philippines have agreed to deepen their comprehensive and practical defence cooperation and effectively implement the newly signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation between the two countries' defence ministries.

The agreement was reached during talks between General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and General Romeo Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, who is on an official visit to Vietnam from June 3 to 6.

​Cuong noted that the visit comes shortly after the two countries upgraded ties to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership and signed the MoU on defence cooperation, reflecting proactive efforts by both militaries to translate agreements between the countries' leaders into concrete action. The visit is also a practical step marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Philippines (July 12, 1976–2026).​

Welcoming the thriving cooperation across multiple areas, Cuong congratulated the Philippines on successfully hosting a series of major events as ASEAN Chair in 2026. He highly valued the country's contributions to strengthening ASEAN solidarity and centrality, as well as its role as co-chair of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+) Experts' Working Group on Maritime Security for the 2024–2027 cycle.​

The Vietnamese official highlighted positive progress in military and defence ties as seen in regular high-level mutual visits and meetings, effective annual cooperation mechanisms, expanded cooperation between their military services and arms, and practical results in training, exchanges between strategic research bodies, defence industry, logistics, military medicine, and search and rescue operations. The two sides have also maintained close coordination and mutual support at ASEAN-led mechanisms and international forums.

potal-le-don-chinh-thuc-dai-tuong-romeo-brawner-junior-tham-muu-truong-luc-luong-vu-trang-philippines-8802809.jpg
General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and General Romeo Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, hold talks in Hanoi on June 3, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Looking ahead, the two sides agreed to step up high-level visits and meetings, effectively maintain defence policy dialogue and military consultations, strengthen cooperation among military services and arms, promote exchanges between young officers, expand professional training and experience sharing, and enhance coordination in handling maritime issues. Other areas of cooperation to be promoted include defence industry, logistics, military medicine, cybersecurity, search and rescue, United Nations peacekeeping operations, and ties between strategic research agencies. Besides, Vietnam and the Philippines will maintain mutual support and consultation to uphold ASEAN's common positions on regional and international security issues.​

Cuong invited the Philippine Department of National Defence to continue sending officers to Vietnam for Vietnamese-language courses and the international defence officials course. Welcoming exchanges between military academies and educational institutions, he also expressed his hope that the Philippine side will support English-language training for Vietnamese military officers.​

The two officials also exchanged views on regional and international developments, along with some issues of common concern.​

Cuong reaffirmed Vietnam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and being a friend, a trustworthy partner and a responsible member of the international community, as well as its commitment to the "Four No's" defence policy.

Regarding the East Sea issue, the host reiterated Vietnam's position that disputes should be resolved through peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). He also stressed the importance of effectively and fully implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and soon concluding negotiations on and signing an effective, efficient and substantive Code of Conduct (COC) consistent with international law.

On the occasion, Cuong invited Brawner and a high-ranking delegation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to attend the third Vietnam International Defence Expo, scheduled to take place in Hanoi in December 2026. He also welcomed Philippine defence companies to showcase their products at the event.​

For his part, General Brawner reaffirmed the Philippines' strong commitment to defence cooperation with Vietnam and pledged to work closely with the Vietnamese side to further strengthen bilateral defence ties, contributing to regional security and prosperity./.

VNA
#Philippines #defence cooperation #General Nguyen Tan Cuong #General Romeo Brawner Jr. #Armed Forces of the Philippines #Vietnam People’s Army Philippines Vietnam
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