Society

14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress convened

The three-day congress is regarded as an important political event for Vietnam’s working class and trade union organisations, marking a new development stage of the organisation as the country advances its integration and development agenda.

Delegates to the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum on June 3 morning. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates to the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum on June 3 morning. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress for the 2026 – 2031 term began its first working day on June 3 in Hanoi, bringing together 780 delegates representing nearly 10 million union members nationwide to chart goals, tasks, and breakthroughs for the new tenure.

The three-day congress is regarded as an important political event for Vietnam’s working class and trade union organisations, marking a new development stage of the organisation as the country advances its integration and development agenda.

Under the motto “Solidarity – Democracy – Discipline – Innovation – Development,” the event concentrates on reviewing the implementation of the resolution adopted at the 13th congress, setting goals, tasks and orientations in the new tenure.

During the inaugural session, the delegates approved the working agenda and regulations, and reviewed relevant reports.

In their afternoon sitting, the delegates will focus their discussion on strengthening trade unions’ role in representing and protecting legitimate rights and interests of workers; expanding union membership, establishing grassroots unions and improving the quality of trade union officials and promoting Party development among workers; reforming trade unions’ finance and enhancing member welfare; and promoting emulation movements among trade union organisations.

Earlier the same day, the delegates paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, and offered incense at the monument to war heroes and martyrs on Bac Son street.

The congress’s official opening ceremony is slated for June 4 at the National Convention Centre and be broadcast live on Vietnam Television./.

VNA
#14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress #trade unions
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan speaks at the meeting on April 27 with 101 outstanding grassroots trade union chairpersons recognised for achievements in workplace dialogue and collective bargaining during 2023-2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vice State President meets outstanding trade union leaders

The Vice President highlighted contributions made by the honourees, saying their efforts had secured benefits worth more than 6 trillion VND (227.6 million USD) annually for some 382,000 labourers, while improving workers’ welfare and strengthening stable and progressive labour relations in enterprises.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the ceremony marking the 140th anniversary of International Workers' Day in Hanoi on April 28. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman calls on trade unions to support productivity improvement

Amid national efforts to achieve rapid and sustainable development, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man called on unions to effectively implement the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and related congresses, while embracing innovation, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence to boost productivity.

See more

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Long, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Public Security (centre) and heads of the delegations of Vietnam, China, Laos and Myanmar at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China, Laos, Myanmar launch joint anti-drug crime crackdown

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MPS) proposed that the public security ministries of China and Laos and the Ministry of Home Affairs of Myanmar jointly implement an anti-drug campaign from June to September 2026. The initiative reflects not only operational cooperation but also a strong political commitment to addressing global drug crime and drug abuse.

Students visit a science and technology product exhibition booth at the seminar between the Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and Vietnamese youngsters in September 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam steps up efforts to strengthen intellectual property protection and enforcement

Tran Le Hong, Deputy Director of the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said Vietnam has consistently pursued a policy of comprehensive and effective IP protection while balancing the interests of rights holders with the public interest. The approach aims to foster innovation, support international integration and contribute to socio-economic development.

An officer of the market surveillance unit No. 2 inspects a retail outlet on Hang Dao street, Hanoi, in 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM calls for stronger action against intellectual property violations

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has directed ministries and agencies to conduct a comprehensive review of laws and regulations governing the enforcement of intellectual property (IP) rights, aiming to promptly address legal bottlenecks, improve enforcement effectiveness and help foster a culture of respect for IP rights in Vietnam.

The former headquarters of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ha Dong district in Hanoi has been converted into a school following the administrative restructuring. (File photo - Source: thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn)

Development resources unlocked via two-tier local administration model

According to the Ministry of Finance's one-year review report on the restructuring of administrative units and the operation of the two-tier local administration model, the first phase of handling 25,885 state-owned land and property facilities has been completed nationwide.

Each exhibition area, featuring distinctive designs and modern technology, offers immersive experiences that help visitors gain deeper insights into the history, customs, traditions and rich cultural life of Vietnam’s ethnic communities. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Museum of Ethnology embraces AI to shape digital future

In recent years, the museum has stepped up the application of technology to transform traditional exhibition spaces into interactive and immersive experiences. The process began in 2021 with the launch of an exploration room for children featuring interactive screens.

Working groups collect DNA samples from remains of martyrs at Truong Son National Martyrs’ Cemetery. (Photo: VNA)

Communication drive promoted for 500-day campaign to locate, identify fallen soldiers’ remains

Under the plan, all central and local media outlets are required to launch columns on the campaign, maintain regular coverage, and produce at least five to seven in-depth reports each month in key search areas. Media agencies will also be encouraged to gather and verify valuable information and develop high-quality products in both Vietnamese and foreign languages, including feature articles, documentaries, reports and short videos.

Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, visits the Asilo de San Vicente de Paul Centre in Manila, the Philippines, on June 1. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's First Lady visits disadvantaged children in Philippines

Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, expressed her emotion at seeing the children’s optimism despite difficult circumstances, noting that both Vietnam and the Philippines place children at the centre of their development policies, from education, health care to child protection.

The Buddha procession around Phat Tich Pagoda in Vientiane, Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Buddhist activities help strengthen Vietnam–Laos special relationship

Addressing the event, Venerable Thich Minh Quang, abbot of Phat Tich Pagoda, said Vesak not only meets the spiritual needs of the Vietnamese community in Laos but also contributes to promoting people-to-people exchanges and deepening the special friendship between the two neighbouring countries.

At the press centre for the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)

📝 OP-ED: Vietnam’s media landscape challenges narrow assessments of press freedom

As digital transformation and global integration reshape the information landscape, Vietnam’s press sector continues to solidify its role as a key channel connecting the Party, State and people while providing comprehensive coverage of social life. The sector’s evolution reflects the country’s efforts to advance press freedom in line with its development goals and national circumstances.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the inauguration of Dai An Tokyo Pagoda on May 31. (Photo: VNA)

First Vietnamese pagoda in Tokyo inaugurated

Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu expressed confidence that the establishment will serve as a strong spiritual anchor for Vietnamese people living in Japan while contributing to friendship and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

At the press conference on May 30. (Photo: VNA)

State President approves amnesty for 9,950 prisoners

Among the 9,950 inmates granted amnesty are 133 prisoners linked to cases monitored by the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negative Phenomena. The list also includes 63 foreign nationals, comprising 56 men and seven women.