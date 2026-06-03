Culture - Sports

International symposium highlights journey of Non Nuoc Mountain inscriptions towards UNESCO recognition

Non Nuoc Mountain, located in Hoa Lu ward and recognised as one of the province’s ten special national relic sites, preserves a valuable collection of cliffside stone steles (known as ma nhai).

The international symposium in Ninh Binh province on June 3 (Photo: VNA)
The international symposium in Ninh Binh province on June 3 (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) – An international talks titled “Journey to UNESCO Documentary Heritage Recognition – The Cliff-based Inscriptions on Non Nuoc Mountain” was held in Hoa Lu ward, Ninh Binh province, on June 3, bringing together domestic and international experts to discuss the outstanding values of the unique documentary heritage and its nomination for UNESCO recognition.

The event was attended by representatives of embassies from member countries of the Asia-Pacific Regional Committee for UNESCO’s Memory of the World Programme (MOWCAP), leaders of the committee, members of UNESCO’s International Advisory Committee, as well as heritage managers, scholars and researchers.

In his opening remarks, Vice Chairman of the Ninh Binh provincial People’s Committee Dang Thanh Son said Ninh Binh is a land rich in history and cultural traditions, home to a diverse system of tangible and intangible heritage that blends harmoniously with spectacular natural landscapes.

He noted that Non Nuoc Mountain, located in Hoa Lu ward and recognised as one of the province’s ten special national relic sites, preserves a valuable collection of cliffside stone steles (known as ma nhai). These inscriptions, carved in Han (Chinese) and Nom (Vietnamese ideographic script) directly onto natural rock surfaces, date from the 14th to the 20th century.

Describing the collection as a unique “museum of scholarly literature”, Son said the inscriptions provide authentic records of Vietnam’s political, cultural, intellectual and social life across nearly seven centuries.

He stressed that in the context of globalisation and deeper international integration, identifying, preserving and promoting documentary heritage has become increasingly important. Seeking inscription of the Non Nuoc Mountain in the UNESCO Memory of the World Programme for Asia and the Pacific would not only affirm its outstanding value but also demonstrate respect for previous generations and a commitment to safeguarding humanity’s shared heritage.

At the symposium, Vu Thanh Lich, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports, highlighted the significance of the inscription system and the progress made in preparing the nomination dossier.

vnanet-potal-van-bia-co-ma-nhai-ky-cong-bi-van-duoc-cong-nhan-la-bao-vat-quoc-gia-8580947.jpg
An inscriptions on Non Nuoc Mountain. (Photo: VNA)

According to Lich, 43 inscriptions remain on Non Nuoc Mountain today. The texts include poems, prose, commemorative writings, imperial decrees and royal calligraphy. As original and irreplaceable records, they offer valuable insights into cultural exchanges between East Asia and Southeast Asia through different historical periods.

Dr. Vu Thi Minh Huong, Vice Chairwoman of MOWCAP, praised Ninh Binh authorities for actively supporting research and documentation efforts. The province has organised numerous national and international workshops, gathering valuable recommendations from experts and scholars regarding the heritage’s significance and preservation.

Participants discussed the historical, cultural, linguistic, artistic and documentary values of the inscriptions, while sharing practical experiences in heritage conservation and the preparation of UNESCO nomination dossiers.

If inscribed on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register for Asia and the Pacific, the Non Nuoc Mountain documentary heritage would make Ninh Binh the first locality in Vietnam to possess a full range of UNESCO titles, including World Natural Heritage, World Cultural Heritage, Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, World Biosphere Reserve, and documentary heritage recognition under the Memory of the World Programme./.

VNA
#Ninh Binh #UNESCO #Non Nuoc Mountain #cliff-based inscriptions #documentary heritage Ninh Binh
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