Thanh Hoa taps spiritual heritage to boost cultural tourism

Thanh Hoa (VNA) – The central province of Thanh Hoa is leveraging its rich network of temples and shrines associated with the UNESCO-recognised Worship of the Mother Goddesses of the Three Realms to expand cultural and spiritual tourism while seeking to preserve the authenticity of a heritage deeply rooted in local identity.

The tradition continues to attract an increasing number of domestic and international visitors, particularly during festival seasons.

Meritorious Artisan Tran Van Thuan, Chairman of the Thanh Hoa Association for the Preservation of Chau Van Singing and Mother Goddess Worship Practices and also chief custodian of Phu Coc Temple, said many foreign visitors from countries with goddess worship traditions find common cultural elements in Vietnam’s belief in the Mother Goddesses. As a result, prominent spiritual destinations such as Song Temple, Phu Na Shrine, Pho Cat Temple and Cua Dat Temple have become popular stops for visitors interested in exploring Vietnam’s spiritual heritage.

To further promote the tradition, the association has organised cultural exchanges at goddess worship sites in Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Hong Kong (China) and Taiwan (China), helping introduce Thanh Hoa’s cultural identity to international audiences.

The growing popularity of local sites, however, has also highlighted the need for stronger heritage management. Thanh Hoa is considered one of Vietnam’s major centres of Mother Goddess worship places, with a dense concentration of temples and shrines dedicated to female deities and royal figures.

Bui Thi Tuyet, head of the cultural heritage management division under the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, noted that Thanh Hoa is currently home to more than 1,500 protected historical and cultural sites, alongside over 4,000 privately managed worship facilities that are being reviewed and documented.

Experts have warned that the rapid expansion of private worship establishments risks diluting the sacred and cultural values of heritage.

Cultural researcher Ha Huy Tam, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Institute of Applied Research on Traditional Culture and Construction Architecture, said the institute is conducting an in-depth study on the worship of Mother Goddesses in Thanh Hoa, focusing on rituals, chau van singing, costumes and related cultural practices.

He stressed that preservation efforts must extend beyond physical sites to include rituals, ceremonial music, costumes and traditional spaces. Properly managed and utilised, the belief system can contribute to moral education, uphold cultural identity and support sustainable tourism development.

Greater emphasis on heritage management has already helped reinforce traditional standards at several worship sites. Ritual performances, including the 36-incarnation hau dong ceremony at Phu Coc Temple, continue to follow established practices, while strict observance of traditional protocols remains in place at places such as Tay Mo Shrine, Song Temple and Pho Cat Temple. Such authenticity is seen as a key attraction for visitors.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bui Hoai Son, full-time member of the National Assembly’s Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs, said UNESCO’s recognition of the worship of the Mother Goddesses of the Three Realms demonstrates the enduring vitality of Vietnam’s traditional culture.​

He added that Thanh Hoa plays a significant role in safeguarding the heritage through its extensive ritual system and distinctive worship spaces. Continued research, documentation and publication of studies on the practice will help preserve its values while supporting the development of spiritual tourism.

Experts have called for stronger implementation of heritage management regulations under the Cultural Heritage Law, clearer responsibilities for site management boards and stricter action against activities that distort cultural traditions.​

They have also proposed measures to curb wasteful practices such as excessive burning of votive offerings and money scattering while preventing superstition and the commercialisation of spiritual activities. Community-based management models and the preservation of traditional chau van repertoires through publications and regular festivals have also been recommended.​

For spiritual tourism to develop sustainably, specialists emphasise the importance of training guides and interpreters with in-depth knowledge of the Mother Goddess worship.

Dr. Bui Thi Thanh Luong of the Institute for Research and Preservation of Vietnamese Folk Beliefs said tourism programmes should focus on explaining the cultural significance and symbolic meanings of the heritage rather than presenting rituals as entertainment.​

Achieving that goal, she said, requires close cooperation among practitioners, researchers and authorities to create educational and culturally respectful visitor experiences while safeguarding the sacred character of the tradition./.