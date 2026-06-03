Business

Government to introduce strong incentives for rental housing development

Rental housing is identified as a strategic long-term segment serving a broad range of people, particularly workers, students, civil servants, public employees and members of the armed forces.

A perspective of the workers’ housing and social housing project at the Yen My II Industrial Park in Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)
A perspective of the workers’ housing and social housing project at the Yen My II Industrial Park in Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Policy reforms in the coming period will focus on introducing more incentives to support the expansion of the rental housing sector, a Ministry of Construction official said at the Government’s regular press conference for May, held in Hanoi on June 3.

Responding to questions from the media regarding breakthrough mechanisms to attract businesses to invest in the long-term rental housing segment, Lam Van Hoang, Chief of Office of the ministry, said the rental housing model was not new and that the current legal framework already provided relatively comprehensive regulations. Notably, the 2023 Housing Law clearly distinguishes between housing for sale, rental housing and lease-purchase housing. However, rental housing development has remained limited.

Against the backdrop of rapid urbanisation and rising housing demand, Hoang stressed the need for stronger measures regarding financing, land access and preferential management mechanisms.

According to the official, to accelerate the development of rental housing, the ministry is focusing on three key tasks of improving policies and legal mechanisms, reviewing and issuing technical standards and regulations, and assessing demand across different groups and regions.

The construction ministry has proactively proposed new policy measures to translate the Party and State leadership’s directives into amendments to the Housing Law and the law on real estate business, which are expected to be submitted to the National Assembly for approval in October.

Under the proposed changes, housing policy would shift from a primary focus on commercial housing to a more balanced approach encompassing commercial housing, social housing and rental housing. Rental housing is identified as a strategic long-term segment serving a broad range of people, particularly workers, students, civil servants, public employees and members of the armed forces.

vnanet-lam-van-hoang.jpg
Lam Van Hoang, Chief of Office of the Ministry of Construction, speaks at the Government’s regular press conference for May, held in Hanoi on June 3, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

“We are studying exceptional incentives relating to land and finance to help businesses gain easier access to land resources and credit for project development,” Hoang said. “Alongside housing for sale, priority should be given to rental housing, especially apartment-for-rent models in major cities, industrial parks, economic zones, growth centres and key economic corridors.”

The ministry will work closely with other ministries, agencies and local authorities – initially focusing on Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Hai Phong and Da Nang, where demand is particularly strong – to assess rental housing needs and provide a basis for planning and resource allocation, thereby helping to avoid supply-demand imbalances, the Chief of Office noted.

Providing further details at the press conference, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Dang Xuan Phong said that within just 10 days of conclusions issued by the Party General Secretary and State President, the Prime Minister had held working sessions with several localities facing significant demand for rental and social housing.

These included Hanoi, localities in the Mekong Delta such as Can Tho, Vinh Long and Dong Thap, as well as in those the Red River Delta including Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh and Bac Ninh. The Government leader is scheduled to continue discussions next week with authorities in the southeast region./.

VNA
#Vietnam rental housing development #Lam Van Hoang #Vietnam Ministry of Construction #Government’s regular press conference for May Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Maj. Gen Nguyen Quoc Toan, spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security and Chief of its Office, speaks to reporters. (Photo: VNA)

Ministry details early gains in IP violation crackdown

Police across the country have initiated criminal proceedings in 56 cases, involving 98 suspects, for violations of copyright and related rights, industrial property offences, and the production and sale of counterfeit goods. Administrative fines were also stepped up, with 216 individuals fined more than 850 million VND (32,600 USD) in the first month.

See more

At the working session (Photo: thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn)

TikTok interested in investing in logistics, digital finance in Vietnam

Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan commended TikTok’s rapid growth and its contributions to Vietnam’s digital economy. With tens of millions of users, TikTok has become not only a platform for content creation and social interactions but also an effective tool for product promotion, market expansion, and e-commerce.

A view of the business seminar on upgrading Vietnam’s industrial sector through Nordic expertise and partnership held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 3, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to become one of Asia’s leading high-value manufacturing hubs: seminar

Vietnam is now on the threshold of becoming a leading manufacturing hub for both global and ASEAN markets, with the potential to position itself as one of Asia’s foremost high-value manufacturing centres. However, the country is also facing increasing competition from regional economies such as Malaysia, Indonesia and India.

Imports and exports are handled at Lach Huyen container port in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)

Trade turnover exceeds 445 billion USD in five months

In May, Vietnam's trade turnover amounted to 99.07 billion USD, rising 3.2% from the previous month and 25.8% from a year earlier. Exports increased 19.5% year-on-year in the January-May period, while imports surged 30.8%.

A container truck runs at the Gemalink International Port, part of the Cai Mep port complex, in Tan Phuoc ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seen as ASEAN’s resilient growth bright spot

According to the World Bank (WB), buoyed by impressive GDP growth of 8% in 2025, Vietnam entered 2026 as one of Southeast Asia's strongest-performing economies. In its latest economic update released in May, the WB highlighted Vietnam’s robust fundamentals and favourable growth outlook.

A Xiaomi store in Beijing, China, on January 15, 2021 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Xiaomi Vietnam fined for violating consumer rights

Xiaomi Vietnam Co., Ltd was fined 290 million VND (about 11,000 USD) for three violations of consumer protection regulations, according to the National Competition Commission (NCC) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Export is one of the important contributors to Vietnam's economic growth. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's economy accelerates despite global uncertainties: French report

Vietnam is well positioned to remain among Asia’s fastest-growing economies. Future success will depend on the country’s ability to leverage opportunities from international integration while developing new domestic growth drivers to support its ambition of becoming a high-income economy by 2045.

Hanoi’s consumer price index increased by 0.28% in May compared to the previous month (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s May CPI rises 0.28%

The Statistics Office attributed the stable market situation to the city’s efforts to implement Government directives on price governance and inflation control while ensuring adequate supply of goods and services, especially essential ones.

Ho Chi Minh City promotes cooperation with Italian partners

Ho Chi Minh City promotes cooperation with Italian partners

Ho Chi Minh City hopes to expand Italian-language education, promote exchanges among students, lecturers and experts, and continue coordinating in organising cultural, artistic, culinary, fashion, sports and tourism activities to strengthen people-to-people ties.

Visitors to the Innovation and Startup Exhibition within the framework of the Danang Innovation Startup Festival 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang opens runway for startup investment

According to Tiffany Hoang, Chapter Lead of the Stellar Vietnam fund, three key factors are drawing the attention of investment funds to Vietnam and Da Nang in particular.