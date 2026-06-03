Hung Yen seeks to expand investment cooperation with Japanese partners

Hung Yen (VNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam and the northern province of Hung Yen jointly organised the Vietnam – Japan Connectivity Programme on June 3, attracting hundreds of Japanese and local businesses seeking to expand investment and cooperation opportunities.



Speaking at the event, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Quang Ngoc highlighted Japan as one of the province’s most important and trusted partners across a wide range of fields. Since establishing cooperative ties with Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture and Nikaho city in 2015, Hung Yen has actively promoted exchanges and collaboration in investment, trade, culture, education, sports and people-to-people relations.



The province has organised numerous investment promotion activities in Japan and hosted meetings with Japanese enterprises, helping attract major foreign-invested projects, particularly in industry, energy and high technology. Japan is currently Hung Yen’s largest foreign investor, with 190 projects and total registered capital of nearly 6.5 billion USD.



A notable example is Thang Long II Industrial Park, whose infrastructure was developed by Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation. The industrial park has attracted 98 Japanese-invested projects with total registered capital of approximately 3.6 billion USD, creating a strong industrial ecosystem and reinforcing Hung Yen’s position as a leading destination for Japanese businesses in Vietnam.



Hung Yen is aiming to build a dynamic and sustainable economy driven by science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and green development. The province is pursuing ambitious goals, including accelerated urbanisation, infrastructure development and the transformation of itself into a smart, eco-friendly centrally governed city in the coming years.



To realise these objectives, local authorities are prioritising the attraction of strategic investors in economic-zone infrastructure, industrial parks, smart urban developments and green-transition projects. Ngoc reaffirmed his commitment to offering investors the highest incentives permitted under Vietnamese law, and maintaining a business-friendly environment and promptly addressing difficulties faced by enterprises.



Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki described Hung Yen as a strategically located province situated between Hanoi and Hai Phong Port, providing significant advantages for investment attraction and supply-chain development. He noted that many Japanese companies are expanding their operations in the province and expressed particular interest in opportunities in the energy sector.



The ambassador suggested Hung Yen further strengthen transport and infrastructure connectivity linking Hanoi, Hai Phong Port and the province’s future coastal economic zone in order to maximise its development potential.



During a dialogue session with Japanese businesses, Chairman of the Hung Yen People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen and provincial officials addressed concerns relating to labour recruitment, administrative procedures, industrial park infrastructure, investment policies and environmental issues.



He pledged that local authorities will continue working closely with investors to promptly resolve obstacles and create the most favourable conditions for business expansion and long-term cooperation in the province./.

VNA