Business

Hanoi’s May CPI rises 0.28%

The Statistics Office attributed the stable market situation to the city’s efforts to implement Government directives on price governance and inflation control while ensuring adequate supply of goods and services, especially essential ones.

Hanoi’s consumer price index increased by 0.28% in May compared to the previous month (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi’s consumer price index increased by 0.28% in May compared to the previous month (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.28% in May from the previous month, 2.95% from December 2025 and 5.62% year-on-year, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Eight out of the 11 groups of main goods and services recorded price increases during the month. The housing, electricity, water, fuel and construction materials group posted a month-on-month rise of 0.8% while transport costs went up 0.57% due to higher fuel prices. A price hike of 0.9% was recorded in the group of culture, entertainment and tourism. Household equipment and appliances inched up 0.17% compared to April.

Meanwhile, food and catering services edged down 0.05% from the previous month, mainly due to lower rice prices as domestic supply increased during the harvest season. Prices of garments, footwear and headwear fell 0.15%, and the group of other goods and services also dropped slightly, 0.01%.

In the first five months of 2026, Hanoi’s CPI rose 4.79% compared to the same period last year.

The Statistics Office attributed the stable market situation to the city’s efforts to implement Government directives on price governance and inflation control while ensuring adequate supply of goods and services, especially essential ones such as fuel, food, construction materials and transport. Authorities also stepped up market surveillance and measures against price manipulation, speculation and trade fraud.

The office noted that Hanoi’s market remained stable in May, with supply and demand balanced and no major price fluctuations, contributing to inflation control and socio-economic stability./.

VNA
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