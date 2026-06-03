Business

Xiaomi Vietnam fined for violating consumer rights

Xiaomi Vietnam Co., Ltd was fined 290 million VND (about 11,000 USD) for three violations of consumer protection regulations, according to the National Competition Commission (NCC) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

A Xiaomi store in Beijing, China, on January 15, 2021 (Photo: AFP/VNA)
A Xiaomi store in Beijing, China, on January 15, 2021 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Xiaomi Vietnam Co., Ltd was fined 290 million VND (about 11,000 USD) for three violations of consumer protection regulations, according to the National Competition Commission (NCC) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Specifically, the company failed to provide consumers with the option to consent or refuse the use of their personal information for advertising, product and service promotion, and other commercial purposes. The act violated Point b, Clause 4, Article 18 of the 2023 Law on Protection of Consumers’ Rights.

​In addition, Xiaomi Vietnam was found to have failed to notify consumers in advance or publicly disclose its sponsorship of influencers in any form for the use of their images, advice or recommendations to promote products, goods and services and encourage consumer purchases and use. This violated Point h, Clause 1, Article 10 of the law.

The company was also sanctioned for including unlawful provisions in its general transaction conditions, in violation of Article 25 of the law.

Xiaomi Vietnam was not the only company penalised for such violations. Earlier, on January 14, 2026, the NCC imposed a 50 million VND fine on Y&B Joint Stock Company.

According to the commission, Y&B JSC, the exclusive distributor of Cocoon Vietnam-branded products, failed to notify or publicly disclose its sponsorship of influencers for the use of their images, advice, or recommendations to promote products and encourage consumer purchases. The act also violated Point h, Clause 1, Article 10 of the 2023 Law on Protection of Consumers’ Rights.

The NCC said the sanctioned enterprises have been required to immediately cease the violating acts and proactively review and improve their general transaction conditions, consumer information protection policies, and activities involving the provision of information and product promotion through influencers to ensure full compliance with legal regulations.

The strict handling of violations not only helps enhance transparency in business activities but also raises legal compliance awareness among organisations and individuals engaged in commercial activities, thereby preventing violations and better protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers in an increasingly dynamic and diverse consumer market, it added./.

VNA
#National Competition Commission #Xiaomi Vietnam #consumer protection regulations #consumer rights
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