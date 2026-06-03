Ministry details early gains in IP violation crackdown

Hanoi (VNA) - Maj. Gen Nguyen Quoc Toan, spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) and Chief of its Office, detailed early results from the Prime Minister’s urgent dispatch on the fight against intellectual property (IP) violations at the Government’s regular press briefing in Hanoi on June 3.



Creating an orderly and law-abiding social environment



Toan told reporters that combating IP violations is a routine task of the public security force. The MPS launched a nationwide three-month crackdown on IP rights infringements.

One month in, police at all levels have been advising on legal reforms to tackle IP violations, he said.

Describing legal reform as a key strategic solution, he explained that the ministry is taking two approaches: reviewing the legal framework to address both current and new violations, and increasing penalties to serve as a stronger deterrent.

The MPS is working with the Ministry of Justice to prepare amendments to the Law on Handling Administrative Violations and revisions to the Penal Code, he said.

On enforcement, he said, combating IP violations remains a long-term priority, with special attention to copyright and industrial property rights infringements.

The MPS also teamed up with telecom providers to block 194 websites engaged in IP infringement, including eight pirate movie-streaming sites, 27 sites selling goods violating industrial property rights, and 159 sites illegally livestreaming football matches.

Police across the country have initiated criminal proceedings in 56 cases involving 98 suspects for violations of copyright and related rights, industrial property offences, and the production and sale of counterfeit goods. Administrative fines were also stepped up, with 216 individuals fined more than 850 million VND (32,600 USD) in the first month.

On public outreach, the MPS said communication and education are ongoing priorities. Campaigns have focused on helping citizens spot counterfeit goods and IP violations and encouraging them to report suspected criminal and illegal activities.



Strict action against criminal use of AI, deepfake technology



Turning to the growing use of AI and related technologies in fraud, Toan said breakneck technological development is creating both opportunities and challenges, with technology increasingly used as a criminal tool.

Cyberspace is borderless, and cybercrime is a global challenge, not one unique to Vietnam, he stressed.

The MPS identified these risks and adopted preventive measures, focusing on improving the legal framework. It recently advised on developing a Law on Personal Data Protection, amending the Cybersecurity Law, and drafting a decree on administrative sanctions for cybersecurity and personal data protection.

These legal documents target the misuse of technologies such as AI and deepfake tools to create and spread false information. The MPS is also coordinating with relevant agencies to enforce the newly passed Law on AI. It is strengthening AI governance, ramping up efforts against cyber and high-tech crime, and handling the illegal trade of personal data, he added./.

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