Health

Public-private partnership rolls out nationwide healthcare network for women, children

The initiative seeks to establish a comprehensive network for caring for and protecting women and children, covering disease prevention, vaccination, nutrition, mental health support, and child protection in cyberspace.

The MoU signing ceremony on June 3 (Photo: VNA)
The MoU signing ceremony on June 3 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The first comprehensive health care and protection model for women and children nationwide has been launched through a strategic partnership between the Maternal and Child Health Department under the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Tam Anh – VNVC – ECO – Nutrihome healthcare ecosystem.

The deal, signed on June 3 during the 2026 Action Month for Children, marks a new milestone in cooperation between state management agencies and a leading private healthcare system, aiming to improve the well-being and ensure a safe development environment for Vietnamese women and children.

The initiative seeks to establish a comprehensive network for caring for and protecting women and children, covering disease prevention, vaccination, nutrition, mental health support, and child protection in cyberspace.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the two sides will coordinate to carry out a range of key initiatives, including public communication and education programmes on health care for women, mothers and children; training courses, workshops and specialised seminars to enhance the capacity of personnel in relevant fields; and the development and publication of professional materials, guidance handbooks and communication products on health care and child protection.

They will also strengthen communications and support efforts to improve the effectiveness of the National Hotline for Child Protection 111, helping expand children's access to protection and support services.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Director of the Maternal and Child Health Department Dinh Anh Tuan said protecting and caring for mothers and children has long been a top priority of the Party and State. However, significant challenges remain, including unequal access to healthcare services, emerging infectious diseases, accidents and injuries, drowning, child abuse and mental health issues.

He noted that many cases of childhood illness and death are entirely preventable through effective preventive measures, including vaccination. However, even in the 21st century, severe illnesses and deaths among children continue to occur due to incomplete immunisation, often stemming from misconceptions about vaccines. He also pointed out the persistent incidence of child abuse and violence.

To address these issues, the partnership will focus on disseminating information related to legal regulations and policies, expanding public awareness campaigns across digital platforms, and promoting the role of Hotline 111. Capacity-building programmes for child protection personnel at all levels will also be prioritised.

The two sides will share resources, expertise and experience to further strengthen the protection and care of Vietnamese mothers and children, Tuan said.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Tri Thuc highly valued the initiative, showing his belief that close cooperation among the partners will generate tangible benefits for the community.

He hoped that commitments made under the agreement will soon be translated into concrete programmes and activities to deliver tangible benefits to women, mothers and children, contributing to the successfull implementation of Vietnam’s national strategy on public health protection, care and improvement through 2030, with a vision to 2045; and helping build a generation of Vietnamese children who are healthy, safe, and able to develop to their full potential.

Representing the Tam Anh – VNVC – ECO – Nutrihome healthcare ecosystem, Ha Thu Nga, Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Tam Anh General Hospital Group and Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Vaccine JSC (VNVC), said the partnership is aimed at enhancing health care and protection for women and children, a group that plays a particularly important role in the sustainable development of both families and the nation.

She noted that the public-private cooperation model will leverage the strengths of each side to deliver integrated solutions ranging from disease prevention, vaccination and nutrition to treatment, mental health care and the creation of a safer and healthier living environment.

The initiative is expected to expand access to quality health care, nutrition and social support services for millions of Vietnamese women and children, helping build a healthier, happier and more sustainable generation in the future, Nga said.

Statistics show that Hotline 111, managed by the Maternal and Child Health Department, received nearly 360,000 calls and more than 4,600 reports via online platforms in 2025. Many of the cases involved violence, abuse, or situations requiring urgent intervention. These figures underscore the urgent need for stronger coordination among state agencies, healthcare providers, schools, families and communities to build a more effective support network for women and children./.

VNA
#nationwide healthcare network #Action Month for Children #Maternal and Child Health Department #public-private partnership #child care and protection
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